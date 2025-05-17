This Underrated Indiana Wilderness Offers Quiet Trails, Hidden Wetlands, And Wildlife At Every Turn
The Muscatatuck River National Wildlife Refuge in Indiana is a beautiful natural haven filled with forests, wetlands, and rivers. More than 280 species of waterfowl and birds call this place their home, and here, you'll find several opportunities to relax by the water, hike throughout its lush nature, or just engage in some wildlife photography.
The Muscatatuck refuge is made of over 7,700 acres and is open for visitors year-round. There's also a visitor center in the area hosting different events throughout the year, such as fishing and art contests. An interpretative trail close by is perfect for adventurous young children (and adults!) to learn about nature and wildlife conservation in the area. The center is also home to a large auditorium and hosts many other educational exhibits.
This nature retreat is located just about one hour from Indianapolis or Louisville, Kentucky, a foodie haven buzzing with trendy shops. If you're set on spending a quiet and peaceful adventure in the land of winding waters, plan to land at the Indianapolis International Airport, which provides the best customer service in America, just about 74 miles away.
Trails and activities to enjoy at the Muscatatuck River National Wildlife Refuge
One of the most popular recreational activities at the refuge is wildlife photography. To avoid spooking the animals, you can take photos through your car window on the Auto Tour, a 4-mile route where you can spot species such as deer, raccoons, and even beavers. If you're feeling adventurous, the wetlands scattered throughout the refuge will most likely get you a winning shot of the popular river otter, especially during the winter months.
For those interested in hiking, there are several trails inside Muscatatuck. The aforementioned Chestnut Ridge Interpretive Trail is a short hiking loop stretching for less than a mile, where you'll enjoy an amazing scenic route filled with cedar trees and more wetlands. Another easy trail at the refuge is the Barkman Trail, taking about 20 minutes to complete. The trail is pet-friendly and great for engaging in wildlife watching.
If you want to partake in some fishing, then the Discovery Pond or Persimmon Ponds trails are the ones for you. For a more challenging route, try out the Myers Cabin Trail south of Myers Barn. This 30-minute hike is good for photography, bird and wildlife watching, and even foraging for edible mushrooms. Lastly, the Hunt-Richart Trail guides you towards the Hackman Overlook Structure on Richart Lake, where you can admire the beautiful scenery.
Other things to enjoy at the refuge and where to stay the night
The Muscatatuck River National Wildlife Refuge offers other great outdoor activities to enjoy, such as archery lessons and hunting opportunities. Biking through the refuge is also a possibility, as is kayaking or boating in non-motorized vessels like canoes. You will also find several picnic areas spread around Muscatatuck. Watch out for runners and joggers, as this natural haven is idyllic for getting some exercise in nature.
Once you are done exploring the refuge, head to the nearby town of Seymour to pass the night, about 10 minutes away. Some budget-friendly lodging options include the Quality Inn Seymour; prices per night start at $95 at the time of writing, with breakfast included. There's also the Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott Seymour, starting at $121 per night. To stay a little farther away, check out the small city of Columbus with internationally acclaimed modern architecture, just 20 miles from Seymour.
Although camping is not possible within the refuge, the nearby Muscatatuck Park has more than 50 camping sites about 15 minutes away. Tent sites are primitive, with the only available amenities being fire rings and picnic tables. The RV sites offer water and electrical hookups. Fees for camping at the park start at around $18 per night and can go up to $35, plus tax.