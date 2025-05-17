This Underrated Indiana Wilderness Offers Quiet Trails, Hidden Wetlands, And Wildlife At Every Turn

The Muscatatuck River National Wildlife Refuge in Indiana is a beautiful natural haven filled with forests, wetlands, and rivers. More than 280 species of waterfowl and birds call this place their home, and here, you'll find several opportunities to relax by the water, hike throughout its lush nature, or just engage in some wildlife photography.

The Muscatatuck refuge is made of over 7,700 acres and is open for visitors year-round. There's also a visitor center in the area hosting different events throughout the year, such as fishing and art contests. An interpretative trail close by is perfect for adventurous young children (and adults!) to learn about nature and wildlife conservation in the area. The center is also home to a large auditorium and hosts many other educational exhibits.

This nature retreat is located just about one hour from Indianapolis or Louisville, Kentucky, a foodie haven buzzing with trendy shops. If you're set on spending a quiet and peaceful adventure in the land of winding waters, plan to land at the Indianapolis International Airport, which provides the best customer service in America, just about 74 miles away.