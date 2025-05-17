Colombia's Secret Guape Canyon Boasts A Thrilling Tubing Adventure Through Clear Waters And Lush Views
Tourists interested in Colombia usually set their eyes on Cartagena and its island's idyllic white and pink sands or Medellin, the friendly and modern "City of Eternal Spring." Those wanting to immerse in nature tend to head to Tayrona National Park, a coastal gem where the jungle meets the Caribbean Ocean, or hike in the Cocora Valley to see the world's tallest palm trees. While absolutely incredible, all of these spots are also very touristy. If you're more of an intrepid explorer who wants to go to places most foreigners have never heard of, set your eyes on the wild and beautiful Meta department, where you'll find the Guape Canyon.
Meta's western borders begin where the Andes Mountains end, giving way to vast plains known as the Llanos Orientales. This undeniably gorgeous region was an epicenter of the decades-long armed conflict, which made it mostly off-limits to travelers until the signing of the Peace Treaty in 2016. Even Colombians are just beginning to explore this once-dangerous area and its enchanting natural wonders. Guape Canyon offers the majestic sight of giant rock formations towering over a green-blue river. Vegetation clings to the rocks, creating verdant curtains that decorate the narrow walls of the canyon. Tubing is the most popular way to enjoy this landscape — the river's current does all the work as you float through the path that the water patiently carved through the boulders over time. It's a magical experience in an astonishing place that still remains a secret.
Visiting Guape Canyon
Like most alluring places that have managed to escape overtourism, Guape Canyon is remote and somewhat challenging to reach. Those who are committed to exploring this Colombian treasure will want to reach the city of Villavicencio, the capital of the Meta department and the main gateway to the Llanos. Most major cities in the country have direct or indirect regional flights into Villavicencio, but if you're in Bogota, it might be easier to simply take a bus. The ride will be around four hours in a large, comfortable vehicle, and there's sometimes a rest stop for food and bathroom breaks.
Once you get to Villavicencio, you'll need to either hire a private driver to take you on a 4x4 or take a bus from Villavicencio to La Uribe. From here, you'll have to do a guided tour into the canyon. The independent route works mainly for visitors who speak fluent Spanish and know Colombia well. Although the country has become more stable since the Peace Treaty, there is ongoing conflict in certain areas, and many people in the Meta department don't speak enough English to give assistance if you get lost. The safest and simplest course is joining a tour group in Villavicencio or Bogota. These multi-day tours often include transportation, activities, food, safety gear, and accommodations, so all you'll have to do is enjoy the trip. We'd recommend Roadtrip Travel, as it's one of the few companies that offer English-speaking tours.
Things to know before going to Guape Canyon
There are plenty of other cool activities to do in Guape Canyon and the surrounding area. If you're looking for adventure, go deeper into this natural wonder by joining a spelunking or canyoning tour. You can also visit waterfalls, swim in natural pools, and go on hikes to see the region's native flora and fauna. Since Colombia is a destination where the dollar goes far, you can expect to pay around $330 for a multi-day tour.
If you're sold on seeing this stunning natural landmark, you'll need to plan your trip between December and mid-March, which is the dry season here. This is the only time of the year when the water is low enough for the canyon to be open to tourism. Even the dry season will be hot and humid here, so pack accordingly, and don't forget to bring good bug spray. That said, if you're coming from Bogota, make sure you pack a jacket for the city's year-round 60-degree weather. Good hiking boots and water shoes will be life-saving, as will be a dry bag you can carry while tubing in the canyon or swimming in waterfalls.
Guape Canyon isn't the type of destination that attracts every kind of tourist — and that's exactly why it remains a hidden gem that captures the heart of all those adventurous enough to reach it.