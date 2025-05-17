Colombia's Secret Guape Canyon Boasts A Thrilling Tubing Adventure Through Clear Waters And Lush Views

Tourists interested in Colombia usually set their eyes on Cartagena and its island's idyllic white and pink sands or Medellin, the friendly and modern "City of Eternal Spring." Those wanting to immerse in nature tend to head to Tayrona National Park, a coastal gem where the jungle meets the Caribbean Ocean, or hike in the Cocora Valley to see the world's tallest palm trees. While absolutely incredible, all of these spots are also very touristy. If you're more of an intrepid explorer who wants to go to places most foreigners have never heard of, set your eyes on the wild and beautiful Meta department, where you'll find the Guape Canyon.

Meta's western borders begin where the Andes Mountains end, giving way to vast plains known as the Llanos Orientales. This undeniably gorgeous region was an epicenter of the decades-long armed conflict, which made it mostly off-limits to travelers until the signing of the Peace Treaty in 2016. Even Colombians are just beginning to explore this once-dangerous area and its enchanting natural wonders. Guape Canyon offers the majestic sight of giant rock formations towering over a green-blue river. Vegetation clings to the rocks, creating verdant curtains that decorate the narrow walls of the canyon. Tubing is the most popular way to enjoy this landscape — the river's current does all the work as you float through the path that the water patiently carved through the boulders over time. It's a magical experience in an astonishing place that still remains a secret.