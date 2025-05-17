A New England Town Made Entirely Of Islands Promises Coastal Charm, Serene Strolls, And Friendly Locals

As the town was established in the 17th century, the "new" in New Castle might be up for debate, but its abundant history, walkable streets, and scenic views over Portsmouth Harbor continue to attract residents and visitors year-round. For the full warm-weather experience, plan to visit between June and August or pop through in spring before summer tourism is in full swing. With a population hovering around the 1,000 mark, the community revels in its small-town feel, so if you love scenic panoramas, serene relaxation, and the outdoors, there's plenty to fill your cup.

Great Island Common (a 30-acre public park) boasts a small sandy beach with picnic spots and meandering walkways with views of two local lighthouses. One of two visible from town is Whaleback, and although it's not open to the public and only accessible by boat, it can also be seen from nearby Fort Stark State Historic Site or, weather permitting, the annual "Five Lighthouse Cruise" that embarks from neighboring Rye. That said, if you've got your sea legs, Portsmouth Kayak Adventures leads daily tours of varying lengths and skill levels around the harbor and along the rugged coastline.

However, if you visit only one lighthouse in the area, Portsmouth Harbor Lighthouse should be the one. Storms recently put tours on hold— also affecting the adjacent Fort Constitution Historic Site — but restorations are in progress on buildings, including the remarkable 19th-century keeper's house. The original structure, which has been updated and rebuilt quite a few times, was first lit in 1771 and continues today as an active U.S. Coast Guard station monitoring the harbor.