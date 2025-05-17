A New England Town Made Entirely Of Islands Promises Coastal Charm, Serene Strolls, And Friendly Locals
Famed for its colorful autumn foliage, the White Mountains and Lakes Regions, and — along with Vermont — its maple syrup, New Hampshire is a bonafide gem of the Northeast. And while it may not immediately strike you as a coastal destination, you're in for a treat; at its southeastern tip, a small wedge meets the Atlantic Ocean along about 18 miles of stunning shoreline. Known as the Seacoast Region, the area boasts destinations like a secret "sunken forest" in a state park, historic estates, and laidback beach towns oozing quiet luxury.
Brimming with homely charm, quaint New Castle covers less than a square mile but is also the only town in the Granite State that can claim it's composed entirely of islands. Bridges connect the archipelago at the mouth of the Piscataqua River, carrying visitors along tree-lined roads, marinas, and homes packed with character. The easiest way to get there is by car; if you fly into Portsmouth International Airport, you'll arrive in only about 20 minutes, and it's also a very manageable 58 miles north of Boston Logan Airport.
Walk, bike, or kayak around New Castle Island
As the town was established in the 17th century, the "new" in New Castle might be up for debate, but its abundant history, walkable streets, and scenic views over Portsmouth Harbor continue to attract residents and visitors year-round. For the full warm-weather experience, plan to visit between June and August or pop through in spring before summer tourism is in full swing. With a population hovering around the 1,000 mark, the community revels in its small-town feel, so if you love scenic panoramas, serene relaxation, and the outdoors, there's plenty to fill your cup.
Great Island Common (a 30-acre public park) boasts a small sandy beach with picnic spots and meandering walkways with views of two local lighthouses. One of two visible from town is Whaleback, and although it's not open to the public and only accessible by boat, it can also be seen from nearby Fort Stark State Historic Site or, weather permitting, the annual "Five Lighthouse Cruise" that embarks from neighboring Rye. That said, if you've got your sea legs, Portsmouth Kayak Adventures leads daily tours of varying lengths and skill levels around the harbor and along the rugged coastline.
However, if you visit only one lighthouse in the area, Portsmouth Harbor Lighthouse should be the one. Storms recently put tours on hold— also affecting the adjacent Fort Constitution Historic Site — but restorations are in progress on buildings, including the remarkable 19th-century keeper's house. The original structure, which has been updated and rebuilt quite a few times, was first lit in 1771 and continues today as an active U.S. Coast Guard station monitoring the harbor.
Take in the scenery from New Castle's famous resort
After wading in the area's rich maritime history, head into town for a bite to eat at Salt Kitchen & Bar, located inside the dreamy Wentworth by the Sea. The grand resort and spa, which originally opened in 1874, sails over the shoreline like a gleaming Victorian cruise ship, featuring well-appointed rooms with terraces and stunning views of the harbor. If you're looking to lay your head somewhere a little more low-key yet equally inviting, you'll love the Great Island Inn, a welcoming apart-hotel with the best of New Castle right on your doorstep. You also won't want to miss breakfast at the Islander Cafe, which prides itself on a communal atmosphere for locals and travelers alike.
The town's walkable neighborhoods are ideal not only for tranquil strolls but also for bicycling, whether you're a casual rider or a devoted long-distancer. The flat terrain is perfect for the whole family, and PortCity Bike Tours (in nearby Portsmouth) offers local tours to get you pedaling and taking in the scenery on two wheels. One thing Seacoast Lately magazine loves about New Castle is how the town's small size and friendly energy make it feel like an extended neighborhood, saying: "Whether you're taking a walk along the back roads, strolling the beach, or getting your daily mail at the post office, it's hard not to bump into someone you know!"