Situated Between New Hampshire's White Mountains And Lakes Region Is An Artsy Town With Cozy Vibes

New England has no shortage of stunningly beautiful summer resort towns. Newport, Rhode Island is famous for its scenic cliffs and fresh seafood. Provincetown on Cape Cod in Massachusetts is renowned as America's oldest continuous arts community with award-winning beaches. Heading north into New Hampshire, however, brings us to a town that has changed very little over its 250-plus years of history. Situated between the equally iconic White Mountains and Lakes Region, the village of Tamworth is an artsy summer retreat with some of the coziest New England vibes you'll find anywhere.

Founded in 1766, Tamworth began its history comfortably enough as a small community of farmers. The 19th century would bring industry to Tamworth, but it was the town's idyllic country setting among the woods and hills that earned it a reputation as a summer retreat for the likes of writers Henry James and E.E. Cummings, as well as former U.S. President Grover Cleveland. The town retains its historic vibes, and continues to honor its artisan history with some truly unique New Hampshire-made offerings.

A little over an hour's drive from New Hampshire cities like Concord and Manchester, and (depending on traffic) just over two hours from Boston Logan International Airport, Tamworth can be accessed with ease. With its blend of lakes and mountains, it's no secret why Tamworth is so sought after as a summer destination.