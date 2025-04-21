Situated Between New Hampshire's White Mountains And Lakes Region Is An Artsy Town With Cozy Vibes
New England has no shortage of stunningly beautiful summer resort towns. Newport, Rhode Island is famous for its scenic cliffs and fresh seafood. Provincetown on Cape Cod in Massachusetts is renowned as America's oldest continuous arts community with award-winning beaches. Heading north into New Hampshire, however, brings us to a town that has changed very little over its 250-plus years of history. Situated between the equally iconic White Mountains and Lakes Region, the village of Tamworth is an artsy summer retreat with some of the coziest New England vibes you'll find anywhere.
Founded in 1766, Tamworth began its history comfortably enough as a small community of farmers. The 19th century would bring industry to Tamworth, but it was the town's idyllic country setting among the woods and hills that earned it a reputation as a summer retreat for the likes of writers Henry James and E.E. Cummings, as well as former U.S. President Grover Cleveland. The town retains its historic vibes, and continues to honor its artisan history with some truly unique New Hampshire-made offerings.
A little over an hour's drive from New Hampshire cities like Concord and Manchester, and (depending on traffic) just over two hours from Boston Logan International Airport, Tamworth can be accessed with ease. With its blend of lakes and mountains, it's no secret why Tamworth is so sought after as a summer destination.
Experience Tamworth's cozy Main Street
There is an old-time feeling visitors experience when visiting Tamworth. The village is filled with historic homes surrounded by farm fields, stone walls, streams, lakes, woods, and mountains. However, it's Main Street that provides a condensed itinerary of Tamworth "musts" that no visit to this charming New Hampshire village would be complete without.
The Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm provides the most authentic slice of historic life in Tamworth you are going to find. Operated under a trust set up by lifelong Tamworth resident and country doctor Edwin "Doc" Remick, the farm and museum preserve the legacy of the country doctor, as well as show visitors what life was like in Tamworth just a few short decades ago. Also, be on the lookout for resident cats.
More modern additions to Tamworth include Mari's Treasures, a vintage consignment shop, and the Art Works, a gallery and creative space for artists. The Barnstormers theater, founded by one of President Cleveland's sons, has been performing summer stock plays for over 90 years right out of a historic building on Main Street. And, if you're interested in craft spirits, Tamworth Distillery has been making award-winning farm-to-bottle gin, rum, and whiskey since 2015. Using a 250-gallon copper still and ingredients sourced from mostly local farms, Tamworth Distillery creates a flavor and experience that could only have come from Tamworth.
Explore Tamworth's woods and famous mountain
Of course, you can't visit a town in New Hampshire without exploring its outdoors. The Granite State is incredibly proud of its natural wilderness, with a little over 32% of the entire state permanently conserved for future generations. Tamworth, being between the White Mountains and Lakes Region of the state, has a well-earned reputation for being one of the most beautiful towns in all of New Hampshire. The town manages several trails preserved for public enjoyment, all of which are easily accessible and of easy-to-moderate difficulties.
A great place to explore Tamworth's woods is Hemenway State Forest. Over 2,000 acres of preserved old-growth forest, Hemenway boasts several trails throughout the park, including the Great Hill Fire Tower. When climbed, the tower offers tremendous views of the hills and woods surrounding the town of Tamworth.
However, the best view in all of Tamworth is from the top of Mount Chocorua. While not quite as famous or as climbed as Mount Monadnock to the south, Mount Chocorua is still incredibly popular and offers some tremendous wilderness and stunning panoramic views. At 3,490 feet, it is one of the smaller mountains in the Whites, but the views of Lake Chocorua, the town of Tamworth, and the more northerly White Mountains gives hikers a great appreciation for the peak so many have recognized as their gateway to a perfect NH summer.