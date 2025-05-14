The 'Grand Canyon Of Kazakhstan' Is A Mesmerizing Natural Wonder With Dramatic Landscapes And River Beauty
Whether you've just arrived at Almaty Airport or are standing in front of Asia's largest tent, complete with a white sand beach straight from the Maldives, you'll recognize that Kazakhstan is an alluring destination. The country is filled to the brim with wonder and an untamed spirit that beckons and rewards adventurous travelers who visit. One of the country's biggest draws is Charyn Canyon, the centerpiece of Charyn Canyon National Park, commonly referred to as the "Grand Canyon of Kazakhstan." At over 95 miles long, the park's five canyons and mesmerizing beauty offer distinct and different experiences for outdoor recreation and activity.
Although Charyn Canyon isn't as large or deep as the Grand Canyon, it draws similarities to the landscapes of southern Utah and Arizona, thousands of miles away. Both were carved by rivers millions of years ago and hold secrets from fossils about the history of life on Earth. In addition to stories of the past, the red rocks and dramatic cliffs are home to rare species of trees, including the turanga and sogdian ash, as well as wildlife. If you're lucky, you may even see a golden eagle, the symbol of Kazakhstan, fly overhead.
Charyn Canyon National Park cuts through the Northern Tian Shan Mountains in southeastern Kazakhstan, less than three hours from Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city. The network of canyons in the national park offers distinct experiences for outdoor recreation and activity, from incredible hikes and off-road adventures to rafting and camping. At the time of this writing, entry to the park costs about $2, and don't forget your passport!
Charyn Canyon's jaw-dropping trek
Tourists visiting Kazakhstan must try a trek through the Valley of Castles, rock formations formed through erosion, in Charyn Canyon State National Park. Recently, the Kazakh National Geographic Society has constructed rest areas, eco-toilets, and green energy-powered cellular phone towers around the area to create a modern and welcoming tourist destination. Moreover, it is normally far emptier than its bigger brother in North America, though the canyon has become more crowded in the past few years.
The path to the Charyn River through the magical Valley of Castles starts near the visitors center. Once you've descended via the stairs, the route is largely flat. Even though you'll be surrounded by rugged, red sandstone rock formations and dramatic cliffs reaching over 300 feet at the highest points, you'll have little protection from the sun along the 3.5-mile route. The trail isn't as perilous as the Grand Canyon's most dangerous hike, with steep drops and brutal heat, but you should bring plenty of sunscreen, a hat, and plenty of snacks, electrolyte packets, and water, especially if you're visiting during the hot and sunny summer months. At the end of the route, you'll hear the rush of the Charyn River and may see a few locals having a picnic at the campground. Take off your boots and cool off in the flowing water, but be careful, as the current is incredibly fast.
If you're looking to spend the night, the national park has a few glamping huts near the visitors center, though guests have noted they are expensive and lack adequate restroom facilities. Camping by the river is an option, but you (or your guide) will have to carry all gear and pay an additional fee at the entrance gate.
The geographically diverse Almaty Region
Southeastern Kazakhstan's geography in the Almaty Region is much like the geography around the world's second-largest alpine lake in neighboring Kyrgyzstan. It rapidly changes in the span of a few miles from desert canyons to alpine lakes and forests. You'll see it on the drive and shouldn't miss visiting other parts of the canyon network, notably the 300-foot deep Black Canyon and Lunar (Yellow) Canyon while you're there.
Many tours to Charyn Canyon include a trip to four picturesque lakes that were all formed after earthquakes less than 150 years ago. The three picturesque Kolsai Lakes were formed after an earthquake in the late 19th century, while Lake Kaindy and its sunken forest, submerged trees giving the water an incredible blue-green tinge, formed in 1911. Be sure to have your passport with you at all times, as all four are near the Kyrgyzstan border.
Many day tours from Almaty to Charyn Canyon start at about $50 for a bus trip. We would only recommend the day trip if you have limited time and your purpose is to take photographs. If you're curious about the region, history, and geography, opt for a private or multi-day tour and visit the lakes. Russian is largely the lingua franca, though younger locals are more likely to speak English and will be excited to practice while helping you with your Russian and Kazakh. Once you've had your fill of nature, hop on a train or a flight north to Astana, which is considered the "world's weirdest capital city."