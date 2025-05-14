The 'Grand Canyon Of Kazakhstan' Is A Mesmerizing Natural Wonder With Dramatic Landscapes And River Beauty

Whether you've just arrived at Almaty Airport or are standing in front of Asia's largest tent, complete with a white sand beach straight from the Maldives, you'll recognize that Kazakhstan is an alluring destination. The country is filled to the brim with wonder and an untamed spirit that beckons and rewards adventurous travelers who visit. One of the country's biggest draws is Charyn Canyon, the centerpiece of Charyn Canyon National Park, commonly referred to as the "Grand Canyon of Kazakhstan." At over 95 miles long, the park's five canyons and mesmerizing beauty offer distinct and different experiences for outdoor recreation and activity.

Although Charyn Canyon isn't as large or deep as the Grand Canyon, it draws similarities to the landscapes of southern Utah and Arizona, thousands of miles away. Both were carved by rivers millions of years ago and hold secrets from fossils about the history of life on Earth. In addition to stories of the past, the red rocks and dramatic cliffs are home to rare species of trees, including the turanga and sogdian ash, as well as wildlife. If you're lucky, you may even see a golden eagle, the symbol of Kazakhstan, fly overhead.

Charyn Canyon National Park cuts through the Northern Tian Shan Mountains in southeastern Kazakhstan, less than three hours from Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city. The network of canyons in the national park offers distinct experiences for outdoor recreation and activity, from incredible hikes and off-road adventures to rafting and camping. At the time of this writing, entry to the park costs about $2, and don't forget your passport!