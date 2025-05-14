The Dazzling Blue Texas Water Hole With A Haunting Reputation Where Swimming Is Prohibited
Typically, when you get warnings of places where you shouldn't swim, they are spots in the ocean that are dangerous when snorkeling or shark-infested Florida beaches that can turn into a nightmare for those splashing around. However, in Texas, just an hour's drive southwest of Austin, you'll find a stunning, tropical oasis hiding a menacing secret. Legend has it, Jacob's Well in Wimberley is a haunted dive, and that's probably because it has a deadly track record. According to the Houston Chronicle, at least 12 scuba divers have died here. The Travel has even named it one of the deadliest dive spots in America, and Explore coined it as one of the most dangerous in the world.
Jacob's Well was closed in 2022 because of the drought in Texas, and maybe it's what many call a blessing in disguise, as its haunting reputation precedes it. While the thin waterline above the rocky terrain has a sparkling blue allure, it conceals a vertical shaft that plunges more than 100 feet into the earth. From the surface, it looks like a tranquil escape that's cool, serene, and inviting, but those who know its history understand that Jacob's Well is far more treacherous than it appears.
About Jacob's Well and why visitors still adventure around the area
Jacob's Well is a 140-foot-deep cave. In the photo above, you can see the narrow, dark hole where it begins. There is also nearly 6,000 feet of mapped underwater passage (via Texas A&M Forest Service). Since the cave is so narrow, divers may need to take off their tanks. So, even for quite experienced divers, it's a dangerous exploration.
Now, people can go to Jacob's Well just to observe it. Visitors come to admire the clear, serene water from the safety of the surface, drawn by its otherworldly appearance and haunted legacy. Educational signs line the path to the spring, warning guests of its past and reminding them of the lives lost beneath its shimmering surface. For many, simply standing near the edge is enough to feel the eerie presence of the unknown that lingers in the depths below. Aside from the summertime, you can also take a free one-hour tour of the area every Saturday morning, where you'll learn about the history of the Well and get educated on the surrounding vegetation, wildlife, and trails.
Interested in this topic? Check out another Islands article on one of the deadliest national parks in the U.S.