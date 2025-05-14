The Dazzling Blue Texas Water Hole With A Haunting Reputation Where Swimming Is Prohibited

Typically, when you get warnings of places where you shouldn't swim, they are spots in the ocean that are dangerous when snorkeling or shark-infested Florida beaches that can turn into a nightmare for those splashing around. However, in Texas, just an hour's drive southwest of Austin, you'll find a stunning, tropical oasis hiding a menacing secret. Legend has it, Jacob's Well in Wimberley is a haunted dive, and that's probably because it has a deadly track record. According to the Houston Chronicle, at least 12 scuba divers have died here. The Travel has even named it one of the deadliest dive spots in America, and Explore coined it as one of the most dangerous in the world.

Jacob's Well was closed in 2022 because of the drought in Texas, and maybe it's what many call a blessing in disguise, as its haunting reputation precedes it. While the thin waterline above the rocky terrain has a sparkling blue allure, it conceals a vertical shaft that plunges more than 100 feet into the earth. From the surface, it looks like a tranquil escape that's cool, serene, and inviting, but those who know its history understand that Jacob's Well is far more treacherous than it appears.