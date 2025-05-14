Hidden On The Nayarit Riviera Is A 'True Mexican Town' With Golden Sand Beaches And Colorful Cantinas

Mexico's Riviera Nayarit is a 200-mile coastline full of contrasts. Stretching north from the bright lights of Puerto Vallarta to the historic port city of San Blas, the Riviera Nayarit offers captivating, Portugal-style magic towns and some of the most luxurious, opulent boutique hotels and resorts in Punta Mita. You can party at the low-key seaside gem of Sayulita, or hike through stunning jungle trails in search of hidden waterfalls and amazing ocean views.

For many, a trip to the Riviera Nayarit means exploring Puerto Vallarta, Punta Mita, or Sayulita. Anyone looking for less crowded spots or a little more Mexican authenticity will probably end up in the artistic village of San Pancho or the hidden beach town of Bucerías. But venturing a little further up the coast brings you to a hidden paradise of uncrowded golden sand beaches, colorful cantinas, and classic Mexican charm that is worth seeking out.

Lo de Marcos is about 7 miles north of San Pancho, and about 50 miles from the nearest international airport in Puerto Vallarta. The drive from the airport along Highway 200 takes about an hour, and there are several buses that serve the Riviera Nayarit, calling at Sayulita and San Pancho on the way to Lo de Marcos. The Compostela bus line costs around $3.