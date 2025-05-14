The Unexpected European City With A Higher Density Of Michelin-Starred Restaurants Than Almost Anywhere On Earth
Considering Europe's rich and diverse food scene, Belgium perhaps isn't the first country that comes to mind for standout local cuisine. Its culinary claims to fame include beer, chocolate, waffles, and being the birthplace of the ironically named French fry. But while neither the capital nor the largest city in the country, Antwerp has the fourth highest density of Michelin-starred restaurants per capita in the world, ranking just behind Kyoto, Paris, and Washington D.C., according to a report by Chef's Pencil. The city is better known for being a historic hub of the diamond cutting industry, a fashion-forward city, and a cultural center rich in Renaissance architecture and priceless art.
As of May 2025, Antwerp is home to 24 Michelin-starred restaurants: 21 with one star, two with two stars, and one standout, named Zilte, which has reached the pinnacle of exceptional cuisine with three stars. In total, 104 restaurants in the city are listed in the prestigious Michelin Guide. With this, Belgium is positioning itself as one of the best European countries for culture and food. In fact, Rick Steves called Belgium Europe's best-kept secret.
A Michelin star is a prestigious restaurant award based on a universal standard. Restaurants can earn up to three stars. Stars are awarded by anonymous Michelin inspectors, industry experts who judge purely the plated food. According to the Michelin Guide, Michelin stars are taken into account by multiple inspectors, are reassessed annually, and focus on: "the quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavours, the mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine and, just as importantly, consistency both across the entire menu and over time." More recently, the Guide has awarded a green star to restaurants that are leading the way for sustainable dining.
Antwerp is home to many Michelin-starred restaurants
Traditional Belgian cuisine blends French, Flemish, and Walloon influences, shaped by Roman and German traditions. While many of Antwerp's Michelin restaurants stay true to this heritage, others break the mold. Hertog Jan, a two-star Michelin restaurant at the Botanic Sanctuary Hotel, offers omakase-style lunch and dinner in a sleek, modern setting. Chef Gert De Mangeleer focuses on seasonal ingredients and abstract culinary concepts that invite diners to explore the depth of each flavor. The restaurant opens only two weeks a month, with 26 patrons per seating. In 2025, prices range from $187 for lunch to $323 for dinner, with a $425 deluxe omakase experience that includes a surprise from the kitchen.
Zilte, perched on the top floor of the Museum aan de Stroom (MAS), is Antwerp's only three-star Michelin restaurant. Chef Viki Geunes is celebrated for creating culinary masterpieces of complex, yet unfussy dishes that speak for themselves. The elegant interiors with views across the city enhance the intensity of the dining experience. A five-course menu costs from around $240 at lunch, and an eight-course tasting menu goes for $385 per person, with vegetarian options available.
Neon is one of only two Antwerp restaurants awarded a green Michelin star for outstanding commitment to sustainable fine dining. Housed in a repurposed college canteen, chef Nils Proost crafts innovative, zero-waste dishes using regional, seasonal ingredients. The set menu changes five times throughout the year to reflect the seasons. A seven-course dinner costs $147, while a four-course lunch is priced at around $88.
Take a guided walking tour to experience the flavors and history of the city
With a culture rooted in diamonds, art, and Michelin-starred restaurants, Antwerp stands out as a luxurious, often expensive, destination. Just as Hollywood has its celebrity walk of fame, Antwerp has a culinary walk of fame, a city centre dotted with several Michelin-starred establishments. But this is not to say you can't experience Antwerp's cuisine on a budget.
Audley Travel, a trusted travel agency that curates personalized vacations, organizes a guided walking tour through the historic medieval city. Highlights include the original Renaissance-style town hall, the Grote Markt plaza dating back to the 16th century, and the city's oldest building — a 13th-century stone fortress, alongside rows of symmetrical guild houses. The tour also includes stops at local bars, boutique delis, and even the occasional food truck for a taste of modern Antwerp cuisine.
Antwerp is Belgium's second-largest city by population, with just over half a million people. It's well connected, with an International Airport and train station connected along Europe's newest sleeper train routes, as well as an unsurprisingly reliable public transport. The airport is just 30 minutes from the city center via tram and bus. Once downtown, most attractions are easily reachable on foot or by bike. Those that aren't can always be reached by taxi, trams, or buses operated by De Lijn, Antwerp's local public transport provider. Tourists should consider purchasing an Antwerp City Pass. With packages for 24, 48, or 72 hours, the pass allows you to access sixteen of the best museums and attractions for free, use unlimited De Lijn transport, and offers discounts on things like bike rentals and canal cruises.