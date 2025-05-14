The Unexpected European City With A Higher Density Of Michelin-Starred Restaurants Than Almost Anywhere On Earth

Considering Europe's rich and diverse food scene, Belgium perhaps isn't the first country that comes to mind for standout local cuisine. Its culinary claims to fame include beer, chocolate, waffles, and being the birthplace of the ironically named French fry. But while neither the capital nor the largest city in the country, Antwerp has the fourth highest density of Michelin-starred restaurants per capita in the world, ranking just behind Kyoto, Paris, and Washington D.C., according to a report by Chef's Pencil. The city is better known for being a historic hub of the diamond cutting industry, a fashion-forward city, and a cultural center rich in Renaissance architecture and priceless art.

As of May 2025, Antwerp is home to 24 Michelin-starred restaurants: 21 with one star, two with two stars, and one standout, named Zilte, which has reached the pinnacle of exceptional cuisine with three stars. In total, 104 restaurants in the city are listed in the prestigious Michelin Guide. With this, Belgium is positioning itself as one of the best European countries for culture and food. In fact, Rick Steves called Belgium Europe's best-kept secret.

A Michelin star is a prestigious restaurant award based on a universal standard. Restaurants can earn up to three stars. Stars are awarded by anonymous Michelin inspectors, industry experts who judge purely the plated food. According to the Michelin Guide, Michelin stars are taken into account by multiple inspectors, are reassessed annually, and focus on: "the quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavours, the mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine and, just as importantly, consistency both across the entire menu and over time." More recently, the Guide has awarded a green star to restaurants that are leading the way for sustainable dining.