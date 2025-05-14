Vermont's Beautiful Byway Is A Perfect Road Trip For Hikers Seeking Classic New England Charm And Views

No matter which city you start and end in, you will want to take the time to explore Brattleboro and Bennington equally. Brattleboro has great stores downtown for vintage shopping, including Boomerang and Twice Upon a Time, and you can also check out the local art galleries. In Bennington, must-see landmarks are the famously photogenic covered bridges, such as the Paper Mill Village Bridge and Burt Henry Covered Bridge.

Going from east to west, key stops along the way include the Hogback Mountain Scenic Overlook, the "100-Mile View" that looks out over three states, and the Vermont Museum of Natural History in Marlboro, which has live animal exhibits with owls and bald eagles. After this, you'll pass through Molly Stark State Park, the byway's namesake, where the most popular trail is the 1.7-mile Mt. Olga Trail that leads to a fire tower with panoramic views.

In the next town of Wilmington, a popular ski town near one of the best East Coast ski resorts, Mount Snow, you can find a hotel for the night or continue onward to the 306-foot-tall Bennington Battle Monument, which commemorates the 1777 defeat of British troops on this site during the Revolutionary War. This is the end of the byway, but you can extend your trip past Bennington by heading north to Shaftsbury and stopping at a major highlight for poetry fans, the Robert Frost Stone House Museum.