Upstate New York's Glistening State Park Is A Swimming, Hiking, And Picnicking Paradise

Take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city and discover overlooked small towns and underrated lakefront getaways in Upstate New York. For scenic lake views and a laid-back outdoor paradise, head to Glimmerglass State Park for your next vacation. From New York City, it's a four-and-a-half-hour drive to the glistening state park. Nearby, another one of New York's best small lakeside towns, Cooperstown, is just 7.5 miles away. It's also between Albany and the affordable destination of Syracuse if you're visiting any cities upstate.

Glimmerglass State Park is full of outdoor activities, many of which can be found on the shores or in the waters of Otsego Lake. The lake's tranquil scenery makes it a perfect spot for relaxing. It's also where the state park's "glimmering" name comes from, owing to the lake's beauty and based on the writings of James Fenimore Cooper. The park is open year-round but pulls in major crowds in summer. It also has some historic sites worth visiting, like Hyde Hall mansion, a National Historic Landmark, and the Hyde Hall Covered Bridge. Other things you can do in the park include renting a kayak or canoe, fishing, hiking, and biking.