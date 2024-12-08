One Of New York's Best Small Lakeside Towns Is An Artsy 'Oasis Of Americana And Adventure'
How did a New York village become baseball's ultimate pilgrimage site? You'll find the answer about 200 miles north of the Big Apple in the one and only Cooperstown. This lakeside town has all the ingredients for a perfect getaway: a national museum, an opera festival by Otsego Lake, and plenty of folklore to stir up a sense of wonder. It may seem like an average small town, but its rich history make it anything but ordinary.
The East Coast is full of lakefront getaways where you can escape the crowds, but one of the things that makes Cooperstown special is that it's where baseball fans — especially Yankees fans — come to pay homage to America's pastime. Abner Doubleday claimed he invented the game here in 1838, making Cooperstown the birthplace of baseball. And although some people doubted the validity of this story, the town's baseball legacy remains strong.
Having a swinging time in Cooperstown
Everyone knows that the first thing to do in Cooperstown is head to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Founded in 1939, the museum houses 30,000 to 35,000 artifacts and over 130,000 baseball cards. The Plaque Gallery is perhaps the most iconic part of the museum — it honors baseball legends who have left an indelible mark on the sport. On the second floor, you'll find the Babe Ruth Exhibit, which displays photos, memorabilia, and personal items of The Great Bambino. Other parts of the museum's collection include relics like Lou Gehrig's final game jersey from 1939, Jackie Robinson's World Series cap worn in 1955, and many others.
If lifelike figures — like the ones at New York's wax museum — don't creep you out, you'll feel right at home at the Heroes of Baseball Wax Museum, just down the street. This popular attraction has more than 40 wax figures of baseball legends on display, so you can get up close to Jackie Robinson, Randy Johnson, Roger Maris, and more.
Baseball isn't the only sport drawing visitors to Cooperstown. Those who prefer a golf club over a bat can take a swing at Leatherstocking Golf Course. Boasting 11 acres of lush grounds, the 18-hole golf course challenges amateurs and pros to prove their skills. The par-72 layout is set against the stunning backdrop of Blackbird Bay.
Take in art, nature, and lake views
Who wouldn't want to enjoy a bit of sophistication, especially when it's by the lake? Cooperstown's Glimmerglass Festival is an opera music and theater extravaganza that takes place every summer. This event features musicals and operas like "Sunday in the Park with George," "Tosca," and "The Rake's Progress." When you're not attending a performance, go on a lakeside walk, have a picnic by the park, or simply take in the nature around you.
Another way to indulge your creative side is by visiting the Fenimore Art Museum. Here, you'll find a vast collection of art, including a number of Native American pieces donated by Clare and Eugene Thaw. Over the years, many people have contributed to the collection, bringing the total number of items to around 850. The dedicated photography section, with more than 100,000 pictures, is a must-see at the museum. Across the street is the Fenimore Farm and Country Village, formerly known as the Farmers' Museum. Visitors get to have an authentic 19th-century rural experience with hands-on learning opportunities. Be sure not to miss the Empire State Carousel, a gorgeous carousel ride with hand-carved figures etched by over 1,000 artisans.
Now, what's a visit to a lakeside town without actually going to the lake? Boating and kayaking enthusiasts will love the views from the crystal-clear waters. Try spotting the 60-foot Kingfisher Tower while you're at it. For more places to visit on the East Coast, check out one of the New York's most overlooked scenic lakeside towns.