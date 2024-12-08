One Of New York's Best Small Lakeside Towns Is An Artsy 'Oasis Of Americana And Adventure'

Everyone knows that the first thing to do in Cooperstown is head to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Founded in 1939, the museum houses 30,000 to 35,000 ​​artifacts and over 130,000 baseball cards. The Plaque Gallery is perhaps the most iconic part of the museum — it honors baseball legends who have left an indelible mark on the sport. On the second floor, you'll find the Babe Ruth Exhibit, which displays photos, memorabilia, and personal items of The Great Bambino. Other parts of the museum's collection include relics like Lou Gehrig's final game jersey from 1939, Jackie Robinson's World Series cap worn in 1955, and many others.

If lifelike figures — like the ones at New York's wax museum — don't creep you out, you'll feel right at home at the Heroes of Baseball Wax Museum, just down the street. This popular attraction has more than 40 wax figures of baseball legends on display, so you can get up close to Jackie Robinson, Randy Johnson, Roger Maris, and more.

Baseball isn't the only sport drawing visitors to Cooperstown. Those who prefer a golf club over a bat can take a swing at Leatherstocking Golf Course. Boasting 11 acres of lush grounds, the 18-hole golf course challenges amateurs and pros to prove their skills. The par-72 layout is set against the stunning backdrop of Blackbird Bay.