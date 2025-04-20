America's Longest Historic Covered Bridge Is A Picturesque Midwestern Gem With Riverfront Charm In Indiana

What comes to mind when you think of some of America's most iconic and historic bridges? The Golden Gate, Brooklyn Bridge, the Zakim Bridge, or Florida's Overseas Highway (a bridge connecting the Florida Keys) all have their places in history as civil engineering marvels, but a shorter Indiana gem spanning the East Fork of the White River stands out. Indiana's historic Medora Covered Bridge, though not as long or as storied, ranks alongside these for its local significance and engineering. The bridge is the longest covered bridge in America and a riverfront gem for its construction and historic charm.

The 431-foot Medora Covered Bridge's poplar arches were built in eight sections over nine months by J.J. Daniels in 1875. When designing the bridge, Daniels used three 140-foot spans and affixed the counterbracing to the oak king posts, making the structure incredibly unique. Daniels' bridge has survived seven floods, several river overflows, and was saved in 1970, finding itself in the National Register of Historic Places in 2007. After suffering from decades of neglect, the Medora Covered Bridge was repaired and restored in 2010.

The bridge has been car-free since 1972, though pedestrians can still walk across. When you're crossing, you'll note the original truss and bridge structure in addition to the beautiful restoration work. Even though the bridge is considered to be the "darkest covered bridge in the state," there are no reports or signs of trolls during the day.