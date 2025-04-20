America's Longest Historic Covered Bridge Is A Picturesque Midwestern Gem With Riverfront Charm In Indiana
What comes to mind when you think of some of America's most iconic and historic bridges? The Golden Gate, Brooklyn Bridge, the Zakim Bridge, or Florida's Overseas Highway (a bridge connecting the Florida Keys) all have their places in history as civil engineering marvels, but a shorter Indiana gem spanning the East Fork of the White River stands out. Indiana's historic Medora Covered Bridge, though not as long or as storied, ranks alongside these for its local significance and engineering. The bridge is the longest covered bridge in America and a riverfront gem for its construction and historic charm.
The 431-foot Medora Covered Bridge's poplar arches were built in eight sections over nine months by J.J. Daniels in 1875. When designing the bridge, Daniels used three 140-foot spans and affixed the counterbracing to the oak king posts, making the structure incredibly unique. Daniels' bridge has survived seven floods, several river overflows, and was saved in 1970, finding itself in the National Register of Historic Places in 2007. After suffering from decades of neglect, the Medora Covered Bridge was repaired and restored in 2010.
The bridge has been car-free since 1972, though pedestrians can still walk across. When you're crossing, you'll note the original truss and bridge structure in addition to the beautiful restoration work. Even though the bridge is considered to be the "darkest covered bridge in the state," there are no reports or signs of trolls during the day.
The Medora Covered Bridge is a picture-perfect place for a day out
Whether you're taking a quick 30-minute detour off of I-65 between Indy and Louisville or are on your way to witness some of Indiana's best modern architecture in Columbus, the Medora Covered Bridge is an ideal stop for photography, having a picnic, launching a boat, or throwing a few casts. Be sure to bring your camera to capture the timeless photos and memories of your wonderful day out.
The bridge is adjacent to a modern bridge running across Indiana State Road 235, just east of the small town of Medora, where John Mellencamp filmed his music video for "Hurts So Good." On the west side of the river, you'll find a small access road leading to parking, a picnic area, and access to the East Fork of the White River. Per Google reviewers, be sure to bring your own snacks and drinks. If you don't have any, Medora has a Dollar General, though for a wider selection, head to Brownstown, less than 10 minutes away.
Over 150 years ago, the Medora Covered Bridge became the first free bridge in Jackson County and a critical piece of infrastructure for farmers moving grain and local agriculture. Today, farming still plays a major part in southern Indiana's local economy. For your picnic, head to one of the many farmers' markets that dot the area, including Tiemyers, Stuckwish Farm Market, and Hackman Family Farm Market. You'll get not only fresh produce and fruit but also great service with a smile.
Southern Indiana's riverside and natural gems
If you're looking for a perfect time to visit or can't get enough of these classic, historic marvels, visit during the late summer or fall months to take advantage of both the cooler weather and opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. During this window, the Indiana Covered Bridge Society hosts local festivals across the state, including a dinner on the Menora Covered Bridge in early August. If you will miss it, the world's "Covered Bridge Capital" of Parke County, Indiana, will be all decked out in mid-October to celebrate the city's architectural heritage along with the changing of the seasons.
Many Indiana towns are connected by the East Fork of the White River, making this part of the state a haven for kayakers and paddlers. During the late summer and fall, parts of the waterway are suitable for beginners, while the sections closer to Medora may have trees and less traffic on the river. These more remote areas have an abundance of local wildlife, including songbirds, waterfowl, and groundhogs. You'll have plenty of shade on this quiet and serene stretch. If you're looking for a place to stay, your best bet will be heading back toward I-65 or west to Bedford, where you can cruise down America's longest underground river in the Bluespring Cavern.
Even though many of Indiana's early settlers largely cleared the thick and dense hardwood forests for construction materials and farming, Indiana still holds its own with seeing the leaves change. One of the best state parks in America in Nashville, Indiana, bursts with color during the fall season less than an hour away.