California's Stunning Beach Near San Francisco Boasts Beautiful Gemstones And A Protected Lagoon
Beaches in Northern California will astonish you with their beauty and how varied their atmospheres are. For instance, the dramatic cliffs and crashing waves at Manhattan Beach evoke a deep sense of tranquility and inner peace, while the parties at this colorful, seaside village make you feel as if you are vibing in a lively Mediterranean town. However, taking a plunge into the often cold Pacific Ocean waters isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, at Rodeo Beach just north of San Francisco, you can still experience an exhilarating rush even without swimming.
Rippling sand meets surging waves at this half-mile coastal gem, and on breezy days, the wind hits you with refreshing blasts as you walk the shore. A glistening lagoon lies opposite the sea, and verdant, windswept hills emerge from all sides. The magical atmosphere is topped by a carpet of richly-colored gemstones on the northern end, though. The gemstones are beautiful variations of cyan, mauve, and coral, providing a beachcomber's paradise. Their eye-catching hues make it hard not to pocket one, but don't, as it's strictly prohibited.
Finding Rodeo Beach and hanging out there
It's great that Rodeo Beach is so close to San Francisco, and for those looking for a quick escape from the city, you'll only have to drive 30 minutes outside the city. You also get to drive over the Golden Gate Bridge and cross the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, where you'll find Rodeo Beach nestled on the western shore. Weekends get lively at Rodeo Beach, and while swimming is strongly advised against, there's still plenty to do. Surfers catch waves, children fly kites, and people walk their dogs. Artists have been inspired to capture its beauty on canvas, and you may also see couples falling in love and documenting it with romantic photoshoots. However, watch out for "June Gloom," as natives call it. That's when California beaches get covered in a misty fog that can put a damper (so to speak) on beach plans.
Wildlife lovers may care more about what's inland at Rodeo Beach, though. Walk across the sand and you'll find the protected, fresh water lagoon. Egrets, ducks, and pelicans shelter there, along with endangered species such as the red-legged frog and tidewater goby. Although the gorgeous blue water is very enticing, swimming is prohibited in the lagoon, and that rule extends to pets.
Take a hike or two in the headlands surrounding the beach.
The headlands surrounding Rodeo Beach are full of hiking trails. Indian paintbrush, coffeeberry, and yellow lizard tail flowers are some of the pretty scrub plants that line the well-delineated pathways, along with an abundance of bees and butterflies in spring, giving any fabled walk through the woods a run for its money. The shortest trek at Rodeo Beach is the 1.3-mile Coastal Trail, starting at the parking lot above the beach. It then goes past the beach and skirts the headlands, where you'll most likely meet others out for a stroll or watching for birds.
The Wolf Ridge Trail is a much longer hike, a nearly 6-mile loop that takes you deep into the headlands north of the beach. You'll get your fill of nature there, as the whole thing takes three hours to complete. Similar to this coastal trail that is great for elk sightings, deer, pumas, and coyotes all roam the Marin Headlands, so pets aren't allowed. It's also important to stay vigilant yourself, just in case. The walks are said to be easy, though, and suitable for all skill levels. Afterward, rest at the various picnic tables and barbecue stations you can find on-site at Rodeo Beach. Restrooms, showers, and water fountains are also available and can be found at the north parking lot closest to the beach.