California's Stunning Beach Near San Francisco Boasts Beautiful Gemstones And A Protected Lagoon

Beaches in Northern California will astonish you with their beauty and how varied their atmospheres are. For instance, the dramatic cliffs and crashing waves at Manhattan Beach evoke a deep sense of tranquility and inner peace, while the parties at this colorful, seaside village make you feel as if you are vibing in a lively Mediterranean town. However, taking a plunge into the often cold Pacific Ocean waters isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, at Rodeo Beach just north of San Francisco, you can still experience an exhilarating rush even without swimming.

Rippling sand meets surging waves at this half-mile coastal gem, and on breezy days, the wind hits you with refreshing blasts as you walk the shore. A glistening lagoon lies opposite the sea, and verdant, windswept hills emerge from all sides. The magical atmosphere is topped by a carpet of richly-colored gemstones on the northern end, though. The gemstones are beautiful variations of cyan, mauve, and coral, providing a beachcomber's paradise. Their eye-catching hues make it hard not to pocket one, but don't, as it's strictly prohibited.