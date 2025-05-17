'Portugal's Birthplace' Is A Wildly Underrated Medieval Fairytale City With Scenic Streets And Tasty Bites

Portugal tends to get overlooked as a vacation destination in favor of its larger cousin to the east, Spain. Some travelers may decide between visiting Lisbon or Porto but forget about other Portuguese locations. Enter Guimarães, the medieval city northeast of Porto and southeast of Braga informally dubbed the birthplace of Portugal.

It's the history of Guimarães that makes the city so special, grants it its moniker, and ripples forward to the present. During the 12th century, the first king of Portugal, Alfonso I, renovated and occupied the imposing, stark Guimarães Castle that dominates the surrounding cityscape. This is why Guimarães is called Portugal's birthplace. Guimarães' highly walkable downtown is an official UNESCO World Heritage site packed to the gills with a stunning array of museums, monuments, and cloisters interspersed with close-packed, colorful facades and plazas that look lifted from a fairy tale (much like this stylish seaside town on the country's coast). The 1785-built cathedral Igreja de Nossa Senhora da Consolação e Santos Passos stands out, along with the stretch of manicured, geometrically-patterned gardens leading up to it.

Guimarães might not be as super-easy to get to as Lisbon or Porto, but it's still only an hour or so away by train from Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport (aka Porto Airport). And because Portugal is one of the most financially reasonable places to visit in Europe (outside of locations like Bulgaria or Poland), the decision to visit practically makes itself.