Hidden Deep In Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains Is A Cozy Little Town With Cabins And Wild Views

Hidden away in the Great Smoky Mountains, about an hour southeast of Knoxville, is the unassuming town of Wears Valley. Often overlooked for the nearby Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, it's a much more laidback destination than its neighbors. Instead of go-karting, souvenir shops, and mini golf courses, Wears Valley is a peaceful escape offering a laidback Tennessee lifestyle. You won't have to deal with chain hotels or bland accommodations either, as the town is home to dozens of wonderful rental cabins — giving you a cozy way to unwind while completely immersed in nature.

Wears Valley is home to just a few thousand people, and you'll find little more than a general store and two wineries within its borders. However, quick access to Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Gatlinburg makes it the perfect spot for a low-key getaway. Staying in Wears Valley means enjoying the great outdoors and local tourist attractions during the day, then escaping the hustle and bustle and unwinding inside an authentic log cabin at night.

Wears Valley is also quite affordable, with accommodations available for all budgets and tasteful lodging options for less than $150 per night. That makes it excellent for travelers on a budget who don't want to miss out on some of Tennessee's most popular destinations. And before heading back to Knoxville's McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) to fly home, you can explore the historic heart of Knoxville and its bustling downtown market.