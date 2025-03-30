Hidden Deep In Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains Is A Cozy Little Town With Cabins And Wild Views
Hidden away in the Great Smoky Mountains, about an hour southeast of Knoxville, is the unassuming town of Wears Valley. Often overlooked for the nearby Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, it's a much more laidback destination than its neighbors. Instead of go-karting, souvenir shops, and mini golf courses, Wears Valley is a peaceful escape offering a laidback Tennessee lifestyle. You won't have to deal with chain hotels or bland accommodations either, as the town is home to dozens of wonderful rental cabins — giving you a cozy way to unwind while completely immersed in nature.
Wears Valley is home to just a few thousand people, and you'll find little more than a general store and two wineries within its borders. However, quick access to Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Gatlinburg makes it the perfect spot for a low-key getaway. Staying in Wears Valley means enjoying the great outdoors and local tourist attractions during the day, then escaping the hustle and bustle and unwinding inside an authentic log cabin at night.
Wears Valley is also quite affordable, with accommodations available for all budgets and tasteful lodging options for less than $150 per night. That makes it excellent for travelers on a budget who don't want to miss out on some of Tennessee's most popular destinations. And before heading back to Knoxville's McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) to fly home, you can explore the historic heart of Knoxville and its bustling downtown market.
Cozy cabins and other lodgings in Wears Valley
Forget about staying at a boring chain hotel — if you're in Wears Valley, you'll find countless local options that offer a more authentic glimpse into the Tennessee lifestyle. Paradise at Black Bear Hollow is a popular choice, as they offer lovely cabins for groups of all sizes. You can even find a massive cabin that sleeps 10 people for around $350 per night. Most of the properties are incredibly secluded and surrounded by the forested hills of the Appalachian Mountains, making them the perfect spot for a simple getaway.
For something less isolated, you can book rooms, cottages, cabins, and even apartments at Unforgettable View Wears Valley Country Inn & Spa. The family-run business has expanded over the years, and now you'll find a variety of cozy accommodations scattered throughout its sprawling property. Pricing is quite affordable, too, starting at around $100 per night.
If you happen to be traveling by RV, you'll have even more options at your disposal. One of the best-reviewed RV parks in Wears Valley is Honeysuckle Meadows, as it offers not just generous campsites, but also a swimming pool, on-site laundromat, Wi-Fi, and several picturesque picnic areas. There's even a seasonal deli if you don't want to wander into Gatlinburg to grab some grub. Another popular option is Cove Creek RV Resort which has great views of the surrounding mountains along with an outdoor saltwater pool.
Getting to Gatlinburg and Great Smoky Mountains National Park from Wears Valley
While it's easy to spend every second of your vacation curled up on your porch soaking in the views, be sure to carve out time to leave Wears Valley and explore its nearby attractions. Gatlinburg is around a 30-minute drive east, and it's here you'll find one of the best aquariums in the country. Housing sharks, stingrays, penguins, and a unique glass-bottom boat adventure, it's an incredible aquatic experience you wouldn't expect to find in land-locked Tennessee.
Meanwhile, Pigeon Forge is home to one of the only zorbing parks in America. The gravity-defying activity sees you climbing into a large inflatable orb before tumbling your way down a massive hill. A variety of courses are available, giving you plenty of ways to get your adrenaline flowing before heading back to your quiet accommodations in Wears Valley.
One of the biggest perks of staying in Wears Valley is its secret entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park that is sometimes called the Wears Cove entrance. This gets you quick access to Cades Cove and Newfound Gap, along with excellent hikes like the Cucumber Gap and Little River Loop Trail and the trek out to Indian Flats Falls via Middle Prong Trail. Both are tucked deep in the Great Smoky Mountains, offering quintessential views of America's most popular national park. To find this entrance, you'll need to head down Line Springs Road from downtown Wears Valley for several miles until it crosses into the park, at which point it becomes Wears Cove Gap Road.