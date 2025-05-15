The Majestic Shores Of Lake Pend Oreille Boast A Serene Idaho Panhandle City With Charm And Beauty

Idaho's Panhandle is a special and unique part of the country, full of serene glacial lakes that are the remnants of Lake Missoula and an ice age flood across the Pacific Northwest. Lake Pend Oreille is the largest and deepest of these and is surrounded by small, charming cities and towns curled up near the shore. The waters are beckoning visitors to relax and unwind or adventure into the wild. When you visit, the choice is yours.

The city of Hope rests on the eastern side of Lake Pend Oreille, less than two hours from Spokane and just 20 minutes from Sandpoint on State Highway 200. Although Sandpoint and Hope both share rugged mountain surroundings and skies as blue and clear as the water, Hope is a jumping-off point for exploring the Kaniksu National Forest and Cabinet Mountains Wilderness Area across the Montana border. While more-touristy Sandpoint has a thriving arts scene and gourmet restaurants, Hope punches well above its weight in things to do and amenities. And despite having approximately 100 residents, the city's natural scenery will knock the breath out of you.

At the beginning of statehood, resource-rich north Idaho was largely mining and timber country. Small towns such as Hope and East Hope began to pop up as the railroad expanded, filling with rowdy miners, bars, and Chinese laborers. During its first decades, much of the town was destroyed by a storm and fire, yet the name and the hearty spirit stuck in what locals call "the most beautiful spot on earth."