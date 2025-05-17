Rick Steves Says Sipping Locally Is A Delicious Way To Save Money And Make Memories In Europe
One of the best reasons for international travel is to experience what life is like in another country. We get a chance to see what's important in other places, interact in a new culture, and taste beverages and foods in the place they originated. Of course, it can be expensive, but travel pro Rick Steves has a great suggestion for saving money while also making memories while visiting Europe (though this advice can be used anywhere in the world that you travel).
On his website, Steves suggests trying the local alcohol when you imbibe, which can actually be more affordable than you might imagine. He says, "In Europe, regionally produced alcohol is almost always cheaper than your favorite import (it's often even cheaper than juice and American soft drinks). A shot of the local hard drink in Portugal will cost a dollar, while an American drink would cost more than the American price."
This is the same concept behind Steves' clever money-saving tip of ordering house wine in Rome. Local alcohols of all kinds are often wonderful, and since they aren't being imported, they can be very economical. If you speak the language, it's worth asking for more details, like who made it and where. If not, a translation app can help you out.
Drinking locally in Europe, as per Rick Steves
Strike up a conversation with the locals dining in the restaurant to learn what they like to drink. (That's also a great tip for finding places to eat that aren't tourist traps, as well as making new friends.) "Ask for ordering advice at just about any bar in Scotland, for example, and you'll learn that Scots are passionate about finding and describing the whisky that fits their personality," Steves said on his website. Though the responses you get will vary and may not always be your favorite, it can be fun to try them all out.
Steves also mentions France and how much local wines can vary between regions because of something called terroir. This is a broad term that refers to a combination of factors that affect the taste of wine from a specific place, like the weather, the soil and conditions, and the specialized skills and techniques of the local winemakers who craft this delightful adult beverage. All of it can change the flavor of wines that are produced from the same strain of grape.
Don't just stick to the usual destinations, either. For example, Rick Steves suggests experiencing Vienna's unforgettable wine culture in the untouristed area of Nussdorf. Some places may also have different alcohols you haven't tried before, like grappa in Italy or a Basque hard cider in Spain. It's always worth asking, and if learning about what the locals enjoy appeals to you, Steves suggests visiting in winter to see genuine "everyday life" in European countries.