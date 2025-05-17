Rick Steves Says Sipping Locally Is A Delicious Way To Save Money And Make Memories In Europe

One of the best reasons for international travel is to experience what life is like in another country. We get a chance to see what's important in other places, interact in a new culture, and taste beverages and foods in the place they originated. Of course, it can be expensive, but travel pro Rick Steves has a great suggestion for saving money while also making memories while visiting Europe (though this advice can be used anywhere in the world that you travel).

On his website, Steves suggests trying the local alcohol when you imbibe, which can actually be more affordable than you might imagine. He says, "In Europe, regionally produced alcohol is almost always cheaper than your favorite import (it's often even cheaper than juice and American soft drinks). A shot of the local hard drink in Portugal will cost a dollar, while an American drink would cost more than the American price."

This is the same concept behind Steves' clever money-saving tip of ordering house wine in Rome. Local alcohols of all kinds are often wonderful, and since they aren't being imported, they can be very economical. If you speak the language, it's worth asking for more details, like who made it and where. If not, a translation app can help you out.