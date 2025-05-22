The Gateway To Idaho Wine Country Is A Quaint Town With A Hot Farm-To-Fork Dining Scene Just Outside Boise

Want to see the best of the underrated Snake River Valley AVA? While visiting this wine lover's paradise surrounded by mountains, a trip along the Sunnyslope Wine Trail won't disappoint. Taking you through Caldwell and the neighboring communities of Kuna, Sunnyslope, Wilder, and Parma, it's the perfect way to spend your time in Idaho. You can order a passport that gets you access to free tastings, wine discounts, and other benefits for just $35 — give it a look if you want to sample wine from several different vineyards.

Of course, you're also free to explore the wineries a la carte. Huston Vineyards is one of the best-reviewed spots in Caldwell. Winner of Great Northwest Wine's "Idaho Winery of the Year" award in 2023, the sprawling property is a great place to unwind in the Idaho sunshine while sipping on a locally crafted beverage. Bitner Vineyards is another favorite among locals. The exclusive tasting room is reserved for members, though non-members can call ahead to see if space is available (sharing a last name with the vineyard may improve your odds).

Vineyards on the Sunnyslope Wine Trail have earned a wealth of awards over the years. Both Bitner Vineyards and Huston Vineyards are included on that list, but so are destinations like Hat Ranch Winery and Cuesta Sol Vineyards. If you only have time to visit a few spots along the trail, make sure it's these.