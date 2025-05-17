One Of The Most Scenic Mountain Roads In Colorado Hides In The Rockies With Summer Activities And Views

Guanella Pass is a hidden, high-altitude mountain byway in Colorado, offering stunning alpine scenery in the Rockies. Stretching around 24 miles between the towns of Grant and Georgetown, Guanella Pass reaches a staggering 11,669 feet in elevation. It's hard to believe that this scenic byway is just 45 miles west of Denver, as the charming European vibes in Georgetown feel worlds apart from the bustling metropolis.

Denver International Airport (DEN) is the closest major airport to the scenic byway, with plenty of rental car options suitable for exploring Guanella Pass in the summer months. From the airport, the drive to Guanella Pass is roughly 90 minutes. This road closes for the season just after Thanksgiving until around Memorial Day — be sure to check conditions before hitting the road as weather tends to change quickly at high altitudes, even in the summer.

There are no lodging options along the pass, but Georgetown and its neighboring mountain towns make an excellent home base. From the nearly 150-year-old Rose Street Bed and Breakfast in the heart of Georgetown to its more modern hotel accommodations, the region offers a range of places to rest after exploring the pass. Around 30 minutes west, you'll find cozy lodging in Frisco, a mountain town known as Colorado's "Main Street to the Rockies." The Guanella Pass Campground has 18 tent and RV campsites available in the summer for a more rugged experience.