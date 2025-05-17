This Quirky Off-Shore Lighthouse In Key West Guards Florida's Snorkeling Paradise Of Coral Towers

About six miles southwest of Key West, the southernmost point of the continental U.S., the Sand Key Lighthouse stands tall on a shallow reef that has long posed a hazard to passing ships. First built in the 1800s, the lighthouse was constructed to warn sailors of the hidden reef on which it rests. While steeped in history, today, this quirky lighthouse's primary job is to guard the coral reef paradise that shares its name. Sand Key is famous for its distinctive spur-and-groove reef formations and coral towers. At 27 feet deep, it's a relatively shallow snorkeling and diving site, making it ideal for new divers and snorkelers. The underwater scenery is breathtaking, much like Key Largo, the nearby Florida Keys island with the most stunning coral reef snorkeling in the state.

The Florida Keys sit alongside the Gulf Stream, a powerful ocean current that originates in the Gulf of Mexico, also known as the Gulf of America. The current helps ships travel along the East Coast and across the Atlantic towards Europe. It is known to have been used by Spanish galleons as far back as 1513. But in the tracks of this busy maritime corridor lies the deceptive archipelago of shallow banks and barely submerged reefs of Key West. Before the invention of GPS navigation and lighthouses, the Keys caused so many shipwrecks that "wrecking" — salvaging goods and rescuing passengers from stranded vessels in exchange for rewards — became a significant part of the Florida Keys economy.

Sand Key is one of six cast-iron lighthouses in the Florida Keys. Unlike the classic conical structure you might imagine when you think of a lighthouse, these offshore structures feature a skeletal base with deep foundations bored into the coral reef. This unique structure gives them a better chance of surviving hurricanes, which are common to the region.