This Underrated Town In Portugal Offers Surf-Kissed Shores And Storybook Castles An Hour From Lisbon
Portugal is a sun-kissed country full of history and allure. Tourists flock to Lisbon and Porto to see the white-washed buildings, blue tiled churches, and try some delicious pastel de nata (egg custard tarts). These are both fabulous destinations in the north and south of the country but, in the rush to see them both, visitors often miss the beauty that is hiding in between. Just an hour by car from Lisbon is a medieval town with a storybook castle, delicious food, and pristine beaches. Óbidos rivals its larger neighbors in history and beauty whilst retaining a quaint, small-town charm.
Many people visit Óbidos as a day trip, which is a great option if you're short on time. However, it's worth stopping over if you want to see the town at its best. In the early morning and later in the evening when all the coaches have departed, you can live your fairy-tale fantasy in perfect quiet and calm. Complete the fantasy by spending a night inside the medieval castle, which is now a luxury hotel. Portugal is known for its unique accommodations, being home to Europe's first museum that includes a luxury hotel, so it is worth spending the extra day for an unforgettable night's sleep.
Getting to Óbidos is remarkably easy from Lisbon, the nation's capital. There are great highway connections as well as multiple public transport options including buses that take anywhere between one and a half and two hours, and a slightly longer train .
Fairy-tale castles and stunning beaches are at your fingertips
There are myriad adventures to be had in the town all year round. You'll find festivals for every season paying homage to literature, chocolate, Christmas, and the medieval way of life, so whenever you're visiting there'll be something unique on offer. Though the weather is most temperate in spring or fall, Óbidos is truly a year round destination. To take it all in from above, you can walk along the 40-foot-high castle walls and survey the landscape below. The castle broke-ground in 1148 during Portugal's Celtic era, but looking into the town you will see glimmers of Roman, Moorish, and Portuguese royal rule left behind.
What is particularly special about Óbidos is its proximity to the sea. You don't have to choose between a fascinating city break or a relaxing beach holiday, as you can hop between the two in about 15 minutes (by car). The Foz de Arelho beach and Óbidos Lagoon, west of the town, are the perfect places to catch some rays or try out a new water sport, like windsurfing, canoeing, or paddle-boarding. The Ilhéu da Papôa and its neighboring beaches in the Peniche municipality are a hiker's, surfer's, and climber's paradise, accessible by a 50 minute bus straight from town. And, just one hour away, is the magical Berlenga Grande, one of the most breath-taking beaches in Portugal.
Try delectable local delicacies
If you're partial to a tipple, you must try ginjinha (also referred to as ginja de Óbidos). It's a traditional sour cherry liqueur that is served in a small chocolate cup. Up and down the main street, Rua Direita, you can try samples for just €1or, for a more pared back experience, enjoy a dinner at Pontinha where, in the surrounds of a chapel, you can taste home-made ginjinha from the owner's own barrels.
Another spectacular place to eat is at the luxury Pousada Do Castelo inside the famous castle. Though the prices are upscale, the food and atmosphere make it worth it, with traditional Portuguese fare on offer. Travel expert Rick Steves recommends sampling multiple appetizers in Europe to save money while tasting more, which is the perfect excuse to try this restaurant's trio of local starters, including a shellfish salad, fried green beans, and a charcuterie board.
For a more budget friendly but equally spectacular spot, you can dine under the magnificent Óbidos Aqueduct at Ja!mon Ja!mon. Alternatively, hunt down some delicacies like arroz de marrisco (seafood over rice), brisas do lis (sweet egg and almond cakes), and, of course, pastel de nata. There are plenty of hidden hangouts to explore among the town's winding, magic-filled streets.