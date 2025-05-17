This Underrated Town In Portugal Offers Surf-Kissed Shores And Storybook Castles An Hour From Lisbon

Portugal is a sun-kissed country full of history and allure. Tourists flock to Lisbon and Porto to see the white-washed buildings, blue tiled churches, and try some delicious pastel de nata (egg custard tarts). These are both fabulous destinations in the north and south of the country but, in the rush to see them both, visitors often miss the beauty that is hiding in between. Just an hour by car from Lisbon is a medieval town with a storybook castle, delicious food, and pristine beaches. Óbidos rivals its larger neighbors in history and beauty whilst retaining a quaint, small-town charm.

Many people visit Óbidos as a day trip, which is a great option if you're short on time. However, it's worth stopping over if you want to see the town at its best. In the early morning and later in the evening when all the coaches have departed, you can live your fairy-tale fantasy in perfect quiet and calm. Complete the fantasy by spending a night inside the medieval castle, which is now a luxury hotel. Portugal is known for its unique accommodations, being home to Europe's first museum that includes a luxury hotel, so it is worth spending the extra day for an unforgettable night's sleep.

Getting to Óbidos is remarkably easy from Lisbon, the nation's capital. There are great highway connections as well as multiple public transport options including buses that take anywhere between one and a half and two hours, and a slightly longer train .