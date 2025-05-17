This Coastal Connecticut State Park Has Colorful Gardens, A Nice Little Beach, And Elegant Summer Vibes

Coastal Connecticut is always beautiful, but really comes to life during summer. Marinas are active with boaters exploring Long Island Sound and Connecticut River, beachgoers take dips, and waterfront restaurants are full of diners digging into the state's famous Connecticut-style lobster rolls (hot with butter) and other freshly harvested local seafood. A town that might not be on your radar is Waterford, under and hour from both the capital of Hartford and from New Haven, known for Yale and its outstanding free museums including one that will spark curiosity about your brain.

On a 33-square-mile promontory with water on three sides, Waterford has 20,000 residents and a destination-worthy state park. The 230-acre Harkness Memorial State Park offers a relaxing day of recreation on beautiful grounds with forested parkland, beach, and stunning gardens that once were part of a private estate. Connecticut's answer to Newport, Rhode Island's mansions, the grand 42-room Renaissance Revival estate Eolia (named for the Greek god of wind Aeolius), with its sweeping water views, was the elegant summer residence of Edward and Mary Harkness.

Edward's father was J.D. Rockefeller's Standard Oil silent partner, and they were philanthropists, donating more than $200 million ($2 billion today) of their fortune. When Mary died in 1950, she left Eolia and its grounds to the State of Connecticut to be enjoyed by all. The home is open for tours in summer and people come to barbeque and picnic, fish, enjoy the gardens, and stroll the grounds.