How To Find Truly Unique Travel Experiences In The US
There is so much to see and do in the world, some of it right in your own backyard. In fact, the U.S. is overflowing with one-of-a-kind activities that are bucket-list-worthy and eccentric. Even if you are not in search of thrills and adventure, you can still enjoy a wealth of amazing entertainment options that highlight a destination's culture, history, cuisine, art, and more. From cruising down legendary highways to sipping champagne in a hot air balloon floating over lush vineyards, you will forever cherish these kinds of travel moments.
In order to book such experiences, a little extra work is typically required beyond the travel planning for a successful vacation. Of course, you still need to establish a workable budget and determine your trip style (adventure, relaxation, luxury, and so on) to get you headed in the right direction. But you also need to get creative in your approach when it comes to unearthing lesser-known attractions and discovering extraordinary opportunities for fun. So, to help you add this level of wonderment to your next domestic getaway, here's how to find truly unique travel experiences in the U.S.
Deep dive into an area's history and culture
Whether you want to witness the past come to life or your interest is piqued by something else, doing a deep dive into an area's history and culture is a great way to find one-of-a-kind travel experiences in the U.S. In general, researching your intended destination before visiting just makes sense — you need to know what a place has to offer in terms of entertainment, dining options, and more. But by taking your investigating efforts a step further here, you can stumble across all kinds of pertinent information that can help to enrich a specific activity or shed light on seemingly average attractions that otherwise might not be as compelling without knowing more of the backstory.
Likewise, you can see what unusual or rare experiences are available based on local traditions and customs. With a deeper understanding of your travel destination, it is also much easier to pinpoint more authentic escapades. What's more, many popular places in the U.S. have first-rate museums and cultural centers that have engaging and distinctive events that go beyond the standard exhibitions and tours. Not only can you find plenty of immersive and niche attractions this way, but you can also enjoy cities and towns you may have already visited with a renewed sense of intrigue.
Explore less touristy spots
If you opt to go beyond the standard walking tour in the city center, then you will be surprised at what awaits you. Exploring less touristy spots in any given destination can lead to so many great experiences. Without the added crowds or the spectacle, you can slow down a bit and leisurely take in your surroundings. This provides an excellent opportunity to discover hidden gems and openly welcome unexpected side quests.
When you intentionally choose to explore the less touristy spots in a destination, you also get the chance to step outside your comfort zone and really experience a place and the locals. From delving deep into the wonderful world of alternative tourism to traversing lesser-visited national parks and driving across the country just to check out a local supper club in a distant small town, the possibilities are truly endless when you think about it. And whether that means taking the road less traveled or partaking in a solo epic adventure, something truly magical can happen when you travel without following the masses.
Be open to different activities
Along those same lines, it is highly recommended that you try new and diverse things when traveling. Arguably, this is one of the best ways to have an unparalleled getaway in the U.S. and really anywhere else in the world. Not only does being open to different activities broaden your horizons, but it also makes for self-discovery, new interests, and an overall richer travel experience.
More often than not, participating in recreation of any kind that strays from the norm is exciting and memorable. For instance, the U.S. is prime territory for a good old-fashioned road trip — whether you want to marvel at the attractions along the way to your intended destination, or you simply want to enjoy some legendary routes and scenic byways. That said, if your first inclination is to rent a car and hit the road, this is the perfect time to try something else, such as motorcycle touring. Here, if you are interested, you can sign up for a guided motorcycle tour or plan and customize a self-guided motorbike adventure instead. By being open to a slight change, in this case, a different mode of transportation, you can almost effortlessly take a nice travel experience and turn it into something unique and even life-changing.
Do some extra research
If you want an itinerary filled with unique experiences, then doing your research ahead of time is a must. Once you have found a few promising and lesser-known attractions in your intended destination, you can definitely kick things up a notch by doing some additional research. For example, if you plan on spending time in a national park that does not see a ton of foot traffic, it never hurts to see what onsite and nearby activities may also be available.
A prime example of this is Big Bend National Park. This incredible outdoor wonderland is one of the least visited parks in the U.S. Yet, it is brimming with ample one-of-a-kind adventure. Here, travelers can explore the rugged backcountry on foot or via horseback, go on various scenic river trips, hike diverse sprawling landscapes, and even enjoy some primitive roadside camping. Big Bend is also a revered stargazing spot in the U.S. with night sky programs and night photography workshops — with stellar views of the Milky Way and the stars above — this is an otherworldly travel experience you will be glad you checked out. Plus, a bonus here is that every year, towards the end of July, the Viva Big Bend Music Festival takes place in the surrounding area.
Ask the locals
Yet another way to find truly unique travel experiences in the U.S. is to ask the locals. Figuring out how the locals spend their free time in a given destination is a surefire way to put a spin on your itinerary. Asking a local what unique possibilities await is also a good idea for those last-minute planners and go-with-the-flow type travelers. Chatting with tour guides, local business owners, hospitality staff, ride-share drivers, or anyone who has spent ample time in the area you are vacationing in can be a useful source of information, even more so than any guidebook.
What's more, conversing with the locals about activities and happenings in the surrounding area means you are a step closer to experiencing said destination like a local. With the help of people who know the ins and outs of the city or the countryside, travelers can partake in different dining, cultural, and authentic experiences they would otherwise overlook. And by stepping away from pre-planned entertainment and engaging with locals, travelers also get the chance to foster new friendships, support local businesses, and, of course, create memories that will last a lifetime.
Check out places in the off-season
It is no secret that the off-season in a destination can be the perfect time to visit. Whether you are interested in traveling like a local, saving a few vacation dollars, or finding unique experiences sans the crowds, many popular places to visit in the U.S. have a slew of entertainment options that are scheduled for times when tourism is slow. Plus, more than a few major attractions that are often overflowing with tourists just hit different in non-peak season.
Without the crowds, many destinations have to get creative with what they offer in the way of experiences as well. In general, the off-season varies depending on the particular region of the U.S. you are visiting. But, for the most part, late spring, summer, and early fall are common off seasons here when it comes to large-scale events and tourist attractions. As a whole, January tends to be a slow month across the board. Even so, seasonal happenings are in full swing during these times. From festivals to local traditions and events, you can have a magnificent time beyond peak season. So, if you want to check off unique happenings like whale watching on the West Coast, attending oyster roasts on the East Coast, or exploring sleepy beach towns more authentically, then book your travel experiences in the off-season.
Utilize the Apps
There is no denying the fact that most people enjoy having all things travel-related readily available on their mobile phones. And having countless travel apps at your disposal means you likely already have everything you need for a fantastic travel experience on your person. As a result, travelers can scroll on social media, in all its forms, for inspiration or to find unique activities, accommodations, dining options, and more.
Additionally, travelers on the hunt for rare and different experiences can and should take advantage of specific apps like Vrbo, Expedia, TripAdvisor, Cultural Trip, Viator, and even Yelp — just to name a few. Not only do these apps give you an idea of what's being offered, but they also give you a jumping-off point for figuring out what else could be out there. Plus, most of these handy travel apps have built-in filters you can set to find those hidden gems. There are also even more useful apps, such as TravelBuddy, GetYourGuide, and World of Mouth, that connect you with other travelers and locals. So, finding great recommendations and getting real-time information about one-of-a-kind happenings is right at your fingertips.
Step outside the box when it comes to accommodations
Stepping outside the box when it comes to your accommodations is just one more way to take your vacation to the next level. By opting for unusual or eccentric stays, you can easily make your entire trip an extraordinary travel experience. From treehouses, lighthouses, and houseboats to domes, architectural wonders, and all-out themed accommodations, you can enjoy a remarkable vacation with all the creative trimmings, one that you likely will rave about for the foreseeable future.
Moreover, with hotel spots like Adventure Suites in New Hampshire, the Black Swan Inn in Idaho, and the Roxbury in New York, for instance, you can stay in places that feel like something out of a fairytale or even a fever dream. Of course, a whimsical hotel experience generally goes above and beyond delightful suites and rooms. Themed dining, cocktails, events, and activities are often also part of your out-of-the-ordinary stay. Alternatively, travelers who want to feel like they have stepped into the past or bygone era have a number of options as well, including luxury tepees in national parks and imaginative glamping stays sprinkled throughout the country — and all of this is truly just the tip of the iceberg.
Follow the foodies
Travel and food have always been inexplicably linked, making for amazing vacation experiences. Now more than ever, travelers seek out food-related activities that enrich their overall time spent in a destination. So, if you are interested in top-tier culinary events, tours, tastings, and events that highlight the local fare, there has never been a better time for such pursuits. In fact, food tourism is only expanding in the U.S., with regional food and drink scenes being the reason many visitors come to town. Thus, it also makes sense to see what culinary experiences (high-end, unique, farm-to-table, and more) are options in a particular place.
If you happen to already be in town, however, then do yourself a favor and ask around. With quaint farmers markets, wineries, distilleries, and dozens of restaurants in most major cities, there is bound to be an unconventional activity or two that speaks to you and your stomach. And if all else fails, figure out where the foodies go — whether it's a food or bourbon festival kicking off, the foodies tend to know where the unique and delicious experiences are.
Use AI
Similar to mobile phone apps, today's technology, specifically AI, has thrown its artificial hat into the ring and has begun to revolutionize how travelers find incredible activities. You can outright ask Chat GPT or Meta to create a travel itinerary based on your likes and dislikes in a matter of seconds. Furthermore, you can use AI to conduct a comprehensive search when it comes to your destination, travel logistics, accommodations, and available experiences.
You can also turn to AI for last-minute suggestions and guidance when exploring unfamiliar cities. Most people can use AI directly on devices in real-time by simply asking their phone to find hidden gems or quirky entertainment options. So, if you are grasping at straws trying to figure out what special activities you can get into in the U.S. — then come up with a few effective prompts (make sure to mention the type of experiences you are interested in, the location, and other pertinent info) and see what AI thinks you would enjoy most on vacation.
Check out the local events calendars and travel blogs
U.S. explorers can also check out the local events calendar and travel blogs to find unique travel experiences. Some people may be surprised to learn that most places have some form of calendar for events. Of course, you may not be interested in the local bingo night or a destination town hall meeting, per se. But even the smallest of towns like to keep people apprised of special happenings, food fairs, festivals, and other area-specific events that highlight the local culture. So, it does not hurt to see what is going on beyond mainstream entertainment this way.
Likewise, perusing the local travel blogs for a particular destination is a convenient way to get firsthand recommendations and likely unbiased reviews of said activities. Local travel blogs also tend to provide helpful tips about navigating the area and give you a sneak peek of the local culture. So, travelers should definitely make it a point to make use of both of these valuable resources to find unrivaled entertainment and to better immerse themselves in their soon-to-be vacation destination.
Be Spontaneous
Giving in to spontaneous travel, especially with all these handy resources in tow, means you can cultivate unbelievable travel experiences on the fly. In addition to being a nice mood booster, being spontaneous leaves room for discovery and the chance to gain a new perspective on activities you may have once harshly judged or were admittedly against. So, if you never in a million years thought you would buy a mystery or unknown destination flight — but here you are, why not keep that momentum going?
Living in the moment can lead to all sorts of fun and take you to new heights in the blink of an eye. What's more, being spontaneous when it comes to traveling and the type of experiences you have while exploring can make every aspect of your domestic journey more meaningful. And who knows, you might just find yourself unexpectedly floating in a hot air balloon above Napa Valley or off touring an abandoned ghost town in the middle of the desert. So, suffice it to say that a little spontaneity can absolutely go a long way when it comes to personalizing adventures and enjoying unforgettable experiences.
Methodology
Thanks to insight from travel experts, alternative tourism enthusiasts, and domestic wanderers, this helpful guide on how to find unique travel experiences in the U.S. was created. By essentially casting a wider net online and in person, visiting some of the most beloved and unexpected destinations in the country can take on a whole new meaning instantaneously. Travelers can embark on some truly special excursions, attend exceptional events, and partake in remarkable activities they once only dreamed were possible — if they know where to look. And not only has this handy how-to manual been extremely useful for myself and countless others when it comes to creating unforgettable travel itineraries stateside, but it can also help you take your travel experiences to the next level now, too!