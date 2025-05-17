This Los Angeles Food Court Boasts Some Of The Most Delicious And Authentic Korean Cuisine In California

Walking the streets of Koreatown, Los Angeles, feels like being in a foreign country. The ubiquitous hangul signage, profusion of Korean barbecue joints, nail salons, karaoke bars, speakeasies, dog-walking-masked-up aunties, and specialty grocery stores (H-Mart, anyone?) provide a nice escape for LA locals. It's also a surreal journey-within-a-journey for out-of-towners.

In the heart of the neighborhood lies Koreatown Plaza, a shopping center full to bursting with salons, cosmetics stores, and K-pop shops (Looking to relax? Here's a list of our five best Korean day spas in LA). But what most people don't know is that the plaza's basement level has the most underrated food court one can imagine, with the fake skylights, faded '90s tile floors and furniture, and a full wall dedicated to neon-bathed, claw-toy vending machines. This underground haven offers an array of authentic dishes, from sizzling bulgogi to steaming bowls of jjajangmyeon. It's a place where locals gather for a comforting taste of home and adventurous food lovers discover the depths of Korean cuisine one bite at a time, all beneath a bustling shopping center in the heart of Los Angeles.

With its warm, unassuming atmosphere, this food court is more than just a place to eat — it's an experience. It's a communal gathering spot where the scent of grilled meats fills the air, conversations blend with the clatter of chopsticks, and the joy of eating connects everyone. If you're craving an authentic taste of Korea, this is where your journey begins. It may be a bit overwhelming to decide on which stall or even which dish to choose. We're here to help you narrow down your options, so you can order confidently before taking away your numbered plastic beeper and finding an open table.