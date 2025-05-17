This Los Angeles Food Court Boasts Some Of The Most Delicious And Authentic Korean Cuisine In California
Walking the streets of Koreatown, Los Angeles, feels like being in a foreign country. The ubiquitous hangul signage, profusion of Korean barbecue joints, nail salons, karaoke bars, speakeasies, dog-walking-masked-up aunties, and specialty grocery stores (H-Mart, anyone?) provide a nice escape for LA locals. It's also a surreal journey-within-a-journey for out-of-towners.
In the heart of the neighborhood lies Koreatown Plaza, a shopping center full to bursting with salons, cosmetics stores, and K-pop shops (Looking to relax? Here's a list of our five best Korean day spas in LA). But what most people don't know is that the plaza's basement level has the most underrated food court one can imagine, with the fake skylights, faded '90s tile floors and furniture, and a full wall dedicated to neon-bathed, claw-toy vending machines. This underground haven offers an array of authentic dishes, from sizzling bulgogi to steaming bowls of jjajangmyeon. It's a place where locals gather for a comforting taste of home and adventurous food lovers discover the depths of Korean cuisine one bite at a time, all beneath a bustling shopping center in the heart of Los Angeles.
With its warm, unassuming atmosphere, this food court is more than just a place to eat — it's an experience. It's a communal gathering spot where the scent of grilled meats fills the air, conversations blend with the clatter of chopsticks, and the joy of eating connects everyone. If you're craving an authentic taste of Korea, this is where your journey begins. It may be a bit overwhelming to decide on which stall or even which dish to choose. We're here to help you narrow down your options, so you can order confidently before taking away your numbered plastic beeper and finding an open table.
Where to eat at the Koreatown Plaza food court
Unlike conventional food courts, Koreatown Plaza's culinary hub is steeped in tradition. The vendors, many of whom have operated for years, take pride in crafting meals that honor their heritage. Whether you're savoring a crispy pork cutlet at Tonkatsu House or indulging in a hearty bowl of soondae (Korean blood sausage), each dish is a reflection of generations-old recipes passed down with care. And Tonkatsu House truly is the best place to start. The portions are beyond generous.
We suggest the donkassu (Korean style pork cutlet) served with gravy and rice. But it's also worth trying the battered and fried fish drizzled with spicy mayo. And don't skimp on the macaroni salad, the coleslaw, or the side of spicy, sesame-sprinkled fried rice cake skewers at the stall next door. Due to the house's gargantuan portion sizes, all of the above is perfect to split with another hearty diner, although an ambitious and well-trained foodie could probably knock it all out on their own. The perfect takeaway dessert/snack are steamed buns filled with sweet red-bean paste from Pao Jao Dumplings.
Seafood and other options at Koreatown Plaza
And speaking of Pao Jao Dumplings, you can veer off the beaten path here by going with true staples like jjamppong (the seafood stew, which has mussels and fresh octopus served in a red-pepper-based spicy broth). Also, don't skip the savory jjajangmyeon (black-bean sauce noodles). Both dishes arrive with a side of pickled radish.
Other great options at Koreatown Plaza are Ellie Julie, which serves up fried chicken and bing soo, or milk-based shaved ice (the Oreo one is delicious and light), and Seoul Soondae for blood sausage. For those interested in non-Korean foods, consider L.O.L for sushi and bento boxes and Pho 2000 for Vietnamese food. No matter what your taste preferences are, Koreatown Plaza's food court is going to tempt you to keep coming back for more. (Koreatown is admittedly one of the worst places to find parking in America; parking is available in a secure ramp connected to the plaza, but free and metered street parking spots are available around the neighborhood). And if you enjoyed Koreatown, be sure not to miss the secret Los Angeles alleyway that is designed to look just like Europe.