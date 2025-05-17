The Cotswolds' Highest Town Is A Charming Old-Time Market Village With Cozy Teashops And Cobbled Streets

A little way to the west of London's towering skyscrapers and blaring traffic, a verdant expanse of gently undulating countryside stretches for miles, dotted with broad trees and fluffy sheep. Known as the Cotswolds, the rolling hills of this fairytale landscape are punctuated by the church spires and golden stone cottages of enchanting towns like Castle Combe, one of the prettiest villages in England. Further north is Stow-on-the-Wold, perched on a rounded hill where an Iron Age fort once stood, and better known simply as Stow. Situated along the ancient Roman road known as the Fosse Way, this historic market town rises to an elevation of about 800 feet, making it the highest in the Cotswolds region.

Dominating the town's skyline is the tower of St. Edward's Church, an imposing Norman edifice replete with gargoyles and soaring columns. From its origins as a meeting point and modest settlement at the intersection of six roads, Stow eventually grew into an important center for the Cotswolds wool trade. Sheep merchants converged upon Stow's market square to sell their flocks at the annual town fair, a regular tradition since the 12th century. And though today the sheep may be gone, explore the winding cobbled alleys branching off the market square and you'll find quaint antique shops, gift boutiques, and cozy tearooms.

Despite its rural location, Stow has also been witness to pivotal moments of the English Civil War. In 1646, Royalist and Parliamentarian forces violently clashed in Digbeth Street down the hill from Stow's market square, and the defeated Royalists were imprisoned within the church, where a memorial plaque pays tribute to one of the fallen soldiers. Boasting such idyllic architecture and picturesque streets still echoing with memories of history, a visit to Stow will feel as though you've stepped back in time.