Situated Centrally In North Carolina's Black Mountain Is A Scenic Lake Park For Serene Swims And Walks
Asheville, North Carolina, is home to more than you may realize. There are places like the Biltmore Estate, also known as America's largest home. Then there is a historic arts and crafts destination that offers a fascinating place to shop. Oh, and don't forget about the one-of-a-kind arcade that will let your inner child out as you play. Asheville is also the number one spot on the list of 15 best places to see fall foliage in the U.S. Clearly, Asheville is pretty great, but what about a spot nearby, situated centrally in North Carolina's Black Mountains, that is a scenic lake park perfect for serene swims and walks? Get ready to explore Lake Tomahawk Park.
Located about 15 miles east of Asheville and about 30 miles from the Asheville Regional Airport (AVL), Lake Tomahawk Park is located in Black Mountain, North Carolina, and is easy to get to by car and takes about 20 minutes to drive there if you are staying in Asheville. Lake Tomahawk Park is spread out across 16.3 acres of North Carolina's stunning Black Mountains. Tomahawk Lake, which is 8.9 acres, is fed by the Tomahawk Branch tributary, offering a perfect oasis away from real life. This serene lake experience is the ideal place to spend a sunny, warm day with yourself or with family and friends.
Things to do at Lake Tomahawk Park
Lake Tomahawk may be a special spot, but it is more than just a beautiful body of water to look at. This park is home to a host of activities, including fishing, swimming, and walking. It is also a great place to commune, gather, and play, no matter what your age. If you prefer to walk or jog, the walking trail is just over half a mile, clocking in at 0.55 miles, and is one of the most popular amenities the park has for guests to enjoy. A loop trail, this walking path circles the entire lake and offers spectacular views of the nearby Graybeard Mountain and other nearby peaks.
Cool off in the water because Lake Tomahawk is completely open to swimmers, so bring the SPF sunscreen! Non-motorized boats are also allowed on the water, so think of things like canoes, kayaks, paddle boats, paddleboards, row boats, and sailboats. There are also horseshoe pits, a fishing pier, a playground, and tennis courts. The site has a public restroom and a pavilion complete with 10 picnic tables and one small charcoal grill for cookouts and picnics.
Nearby, you will find the Lakeview Center, a clubhouse available for rentals, and the Black Mountain Pool. To check out the pool's seasonal schedule as well as open dates, times, and fees, access the Black Mountain Recreation and Parks page. If you're there on a weekend, check out the Saturday races on Lake Tomahawk hosted by the local Black Mountain Radio Sailing Club.
Things to know before you visit Lake Tomahawk Park
If you plan on visiting Lake Tomahawk Park, the best times to visit are spring, summer, and fall for beautiful scenery and decent weather. The park is open from dawn until dusk, and if you want to fish at Tomahawk Lake, you will need a valid North Carolina fishing license. Sorry, folks, that out-of-state fishing license will not fly. This is for adults only, by the way. Children under the age of 14 do not need a North Carolina fishing license, but they must be accompanied by an adult who has one. If you are interested in obtaining your North Carolina fishing license, check out the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.
If you are interested in renting out the park's pavilion, which is great for events such as birthday parties, family reunions, or a weekend cookout, you will need to make reservations. The pavilion can be rented out for half a day or a full day. Simply contact the Lake Tomahawk Park Recreation Department for availability and pricing information. The next time you are visiting Asheville, consider taking a short drive east to a peaceful lake park surrounded by Mother Nature's beauty and the nearby mountains.