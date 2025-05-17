Situated Centrally In North Carolina's Black Mountain Is A Scenic Lake Park For Serene Swims And Walks

Asheville, North Carolina, is home to more than you may realize. There are places like the Biltmore Estate, also known as America's largest home. Then there is a historic arts and crafts destination that offers a fascinating place to shop. Oh, and don't forget about the one-of-a-kind arcade that will let your inner child out as you play. Asheville is also the number one spot on the list of 15 best places to see fall foliage in the U.S. Clearly, Asheville is pretty great, but what about a spot nearby, situated centrally in North Carolina's Black Mountains, that is a scenic lake park perfect for serene swims and walks? Get ready to explore Lake Tomahawk Park.

Located about 15 miles east of Asheville and about 30 miles from the Asheville Regional Airport (AVL), Lake Tomahawk Park is located in Black Mountain, North Carolina, and is easy to get to by car and takes about 20 minutes to drive there if you are staying in Asheville. Lake Tomahawk Park is spread out across 16.3 acres of North Carolina's stunning Black Mountains. Tomahawk Lake, which is 8.9 acres, is fed by the Tomahawk Branch tributary, offering a perfect oasis away from real life. This serene lake experience is the ideal place to spend a sunny, warm day with yourself or with family and friends.