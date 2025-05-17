This Laid-Back Tokyo Neighborhood Is A Local Favorite For Cherry Blossoms, Street Eats, And Indie Shopping

If you're looking for a relaxing escape near Tokyo, then Kichijoji is the place for you. Just over 30 minutes from Tokyo Station and about an hour by train from Haneda Airport, this chill neighborhood offers beautiful pondside cherry blossoms during the spring, one-of-a-kind shops and boutiques, and a variety of street food stalls perfect for experiencing authentic Japanese flavors.

One of the main highlights of Kichijoji is Inokashira Park, a nature-filled urban oasis. The park features a pond, a zoo with an aquarium, and even the Ghibli Museum. As such, the park is a favorite spot for those wanting to feel like they stepped right into a Studio Ghibli film, providing an alternative to Ghibli Park in Nagakute. When the time comes to enjoy Japan's cherry blossoms, locals also favor Inokashira Park's beautiful spectacle.

But Inokashira Park isn't the only place that makes Kichijoji worth visiting. The neighborhood also stands out for its many shops, which carry everything from day-to-day essentials to vintage fashion, as well as being a paradise for food lovers. All of this combined (and more) makes Kichijoji a favorite for those wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of Tokyo's busiest areas.