This Laid-Back Tokyo Neighborhood Is A Local Favorite For Cherry Blossoms, Street Eats, And Indie Shopping
If you're looking for a relaxing escape near Tokyo, then Kichijoji is the place for you. Just over 30 minutes from Tokyo Station and about an hour by train from Haneda Airport, this chill neighborhood offers beautiful pondside cherry blossoms during the spring, one-of-a-kind shops and boutiques, and a variety of street food stalls perfect for experiencing authentic Japanese flavors.
One of the main highlights of Kichijoji is Inokashira Park, a nature-filled urban oasis. The park features a pond, a zoo with an aquarium, and even the Ghibli Museum. As such, the park is a favorite spot for those wanting to feel like they stepped right into a Studio Ghibli film, providing an alternative to Ghibli Park in Nagakute. When the time comes to enjoy Japan's cherry blossoms, locals also favor Inokashira Park's beautiful spectacle.
But Inokashira Park isn't the only place that makes Kichijoji worth visiting. The neighborhood also stands out for its many shops, which carry everything from day-to-day essentials to vintage fashion, as well as being a paradise for food lovers. All of this combined (and more) makes Kichijoji a favorite for those wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of Tokyo's busiest areas.
Best places to eat and shop while in Kichijoji
While Tokyo offers some great spots for sampling traditional eats, such as the giant Tsukiji Outer Market, Kichijoji's culinary offerings still manage to stand out. For instance, at the Harmonica Yokocho — also known as Harmonica Alley — to the north of Kichijoji Station, you'll find several spots perfect for snacking on treats such as grilled yakitori. And if you're in the mood for a nightcap, the area's many standing bars will be happy to serve you as soon as the sun goes down.
Another spot for foodies is Daiyagai, located just a few steps away from Harmonica Alley. This covered street is great for tasting traditional Japanese sweets at places like Ozasa. If you want something more mainstream, you can try the famously fluffy Japanese pancakes at Happy Pancakes. You will also find convenience stores in Daiyagai in case you want to stock up on some snacks and treats.
Looking for some souvenirs? Head to Sunroad, a shopping arcade close to both Daiyagai and Harmonica Alley. This long street is covered with a glass ceiling, so you don't have to worry about the rain. There's a vast array of shops here, selling the likes of shoes, vintage clothes, and kimonos, while others carry books and an excess of unique memorabilia. For those looking for more commercial stores, there are two malls — the 10-story Kirarina Keio Kichijoji or Coppice — worth considering. Coppice also features an interesting art gallery.
Other amenities and where to stay when visiting Kichijoji
The natural beauty of Inokashira Park is what draws most tourists to Kichijoji. That, along with the park's zoo, aquarium, and the Ghibli Museum, make Inokashira a must-visit. The museum — which features several exhibits inspired by the films and screens short films unique to the site — can be found in the park's westernmost area. There's also a café and shop designed to make your visit as memorable as possible. Entrance requires a reservation, with tickets per adult starting at just under $7 at the time of writing. However, it's worth noting that these go on sale about a month in advance and often sell out in a matter of hours.
Inokashira Park Zoo features 170 local species, including the Japanese serow, and there's also a small petting zoo area. The aquarium is located close to the park's pond and is also primarily home to local species. Another great spot to visit when in Kichijoji is the local theater. This showcases a variety of dance performances and dramas, and also hosts workshops. It opens every day except for the New Year's holiday and the last Tuesday of each month.
As for accommodation, the Kichijoji Excel Hotel Tokyu, close to Inokashira Park, is a good option, albeit a little pricey. It has its own restaurant, although meals are not included in the price of around $140 per night. More budget-friendly options include the Anshin Oyado Ogikubo, a men-only capsule hotel with rates starting at roughly $60 per night, and the Luna Heights Miyake. This last one is actually a small apartment you can rent for yourself. It comes with a fully equipped kitchenette, a washing machine, and a private bathroom. Prices vary significantly depending on the season, but generally sit at just under $100 per night.