Hidden Just Outside Of Las Vegas Is A Natural Hot Spring At The End Of A Striking Slot Canyon Hike

Boulder City, Nevada, is a charming small town in southeast Nevada, surrounded by some of the best stops on a road trip between Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon. The area is known as a hub for adventures at the Hoover Dam and Lake Mead, but it hides a unique attraction of its own: Gold Strike Hot Springs. Located just over 30 miles from America's best airport for holiday travel, Harry Reid International in Las Vegas, Gold Strike Hot Springs is a one-of-a-kind natural wonder.

Gold Strike Hot Springs is accessed via the Gold Strike Hot Springs Trail, which includes traversing a gorge in the Lake Mead Recreation Area, so be prepared for a challenge. Take Exit 2 from I-11 to Gold Strike Road to access the trailhead. The area has a free parking lot just before the Mike O'Callaghan–Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge. The parking area includes the only toilets you'll encounter on the trail, so be sure to pack Wag bags, food, and plenty of water.

Extreme heat in the summer months between May 15 and September 30 causes the Gold Strike Hot Springs Trail to close to ensure hiker safety. Check the trail status on the National Park Service website before heading to the trailhead. The hike is a very strenuous, Class 2 canyoneering route that takes four to eight hours to complete. If you prepare the right gear and hit the trail during open season, you'll experience narrow canyons with towering walls and a much-deserved relaxing soak.