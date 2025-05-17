Hidden Just Outside Of Las Vegas Is A Natural Hot Spring At The End Of A Striking Slot Canyon Hike
Boulder City, Nevada, is a charming small town in southeast Nevada, surrounded by some of the best stops on a road trip between Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon. The area is known as a hub for adventures at the Hoover Dam and Lake Mead, but it hides a unique attraction of its own: Gold Strike Hot Springs. Located just over 30 miles from America's best airport for holiday travel, Harry Reid International in Las Vegas, Gold Strike Hot Springs is a one-of-a-kind natural wonder.
Gold Strike Hot Springs is accessed via the Gold Strike Hot Springs Trail, which includes traversing a gorge in the Lake Mead Recreation Area, so be prepared for a challenge. Take Exit 2 from I-11 to Gold Strike Road to access the trailhead. The area has a free parking lot just before the Mike O'Callaghan–Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge. The parking area includes the only toilets you'll encounter on the trail, so be sure to pack Wag bags, food, and plenty of water.
Extreme heat in the summer months between May 15 and September 30 causes the Gold Strike Hot Springs Trail to close to ensure hiker safety. Check the trail status on the National Park Service website before heading to the trailhead. The hike is a very strenuous, Class 2 canyoneering route that takes four to eight hours to complete. If you prepare the right gear and hit the trail during open season, you'll experience narrow canyons with towering walls and a much-deserved relaxing soak.
Canyoneering on the Gold Strike Hot Springs Trail
The Gold Strike Hot Springs Trail (or Gold Strike Canyon Trail) is a 5.3-mile out-and-back trail with a 1,013-foot elevation change. This strenuous trail features eight ropes to descend to the hot springs and ascend on the trip back. The trail also features large boulders that hikers need to scramble over with both hands and dry falls that require balance and careful maneuvering to get down.
A 600-foot descent into Gold Strike Canyon is tough but rewards climbers with a series of three thermal pools set against the backdrop of the Colorado River. Hikers should be aware that the route, including the eight ropes for navigating drops and descents, is not maintained by the National Park Service. It is advised not to rely on the ropes along the route and to be certain that you'll be able to navigate back up from the trail's end without assistance.
The hike is not for beginners, is not ADA accessible, and isn't suitable for bringing pets on, though the trail states that pets are allowed. For easier, more accessible trails nearby, the Lake Mead and Hoover Dam Walking Tour is a 1.3-mile paved trail near the Gold Strike Hot Springs Area. The nearby Lake Mead National Recreation Area also has plenty of moderate trails. For adventurers or canyoneering enthusiasts, getting through the Gold Strike Hot Springs Trail may be tough, but rest and relaxation are waiting at the trail's end.
The thermal pools of Gold Strike Hot Springs
The secluded feel of the Gold Strike Hot Springs hike and pools rival that of nearby California's top hidden hot springs hikes. Once hikers reach the midway point of the Gold Strike Hot Springs trail, a series of natural pools sit deep within the canyon, fed by a nearby waterfall. The naturally fed pools are near the Colorado River flowing through the canyon and range in temperature from roughly 100 to 109 degrees Fahrenheit, allowing visitors to find the perfect temperature water to soak in.
The best time to visit Gold Strike Hot Springs is in the cooler months, from October to April. Due to the daytime Nevada heat, taking on this challenging hike in the early morning or late evening hours can provide a safer, more comfortable option. Because Gold Strike Hot Springs is entirely natural, there are no formal amenities near the pools, like changing rooms, trash bins, or drinking water, so be prepared to pack out all of your belongings.
The National Park System urges visitors to Gold Strike Hot Springs to avoid drinking the water in the natural springs because of high levels of bacteria and the life-threatening amoeba, Naegleria. Travel Nevada's hot springs etiquette also encourages visitors to bring extra shoes, clothing, and more water than they might need. Preparation may be key to visiting these hidden hot springs, and the trek there may be challenging, but one soak in the Gold Strike Hot Springs pools will prove more than worth it.