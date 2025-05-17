Southern California's Mountain Resort Town Is A Cozy Lake Paradise With Esteemed Resorts And Water Adventure

Tucked into the San Bernardino Mountains at over 4,500 feet elevation, Crestline, California, is a charming and lesser-known alpine escape that invites visitors to slow down, breathe in the pine-scented air, and indulge in a picturesque lakeside getaway. Anchored by the shimmering Lake Gregory, this Southern California mountain town is more than just a hidden gem — it's a four-season retreat that blends rustic charm with adventure and cozy comforts.

California is home to some of the most stunning lakes in the country, including Clear Lake in Lake County, the largest of the state's natural lakes, and Shasta Lake in the north, the state's largest man-made lake. For what it lacks in size, Crestline and its lake more than make up for in character, beauty, and heart. Whether you're diving into the water, hiking through the pines, or simply sipping coffee on a misty morning porch, this cozy mountain town has a way of making time slow down. Crestline and Lake Gregory offer the perfect mix of outdoor adventure, rustic charm, and restful comfort.