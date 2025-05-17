The Best-Kept Secret On Texas' Gulf Coast Is A Fishing And Seafood Paradise With Breezy Beach Beauty

The waters off Port O'Connor offer a nutrient-rich bath for fish to swim in. Your potential catch includes prized species like redfish, speckled trout, black drum, and flounder, with a roster of over a dozen species in total. The established fishing culture gives anglers several ways to fill their bags. The most productive calls for boarding a craft and heading out into deeper waters, with charters starting at about $350. If you stay ashore, King Fisher Beach's pier or the town's landmark jetty are local favorites. There's plenty to see while you fish.

The town's 26 miles of beaches offer plenty of places to take a dip. Perhaps the best stop is King Fisher Beach, with tranquil waters ideal for swimmers of all skill levels. The accompanying playground and volleyball courts keep non-swimmers busy as well. If you want solitude and exclusivity, snag a boat and head to Sunday Beach on Matagorda Island. The remote location increases the odds you'll have the place for yourself. This also means you'll have to bring all your supplies, as there are no facilities, although Matagorda Beach is one of the best Gulf Coast beaches where you can camp for free.

After a long day of casting lines and swimming, what better than to dig into the sea's bounty? The food scene at Port O'Connor honors its fishing culture, adding a dose of good ol' American cuisine and Tex-Mex, all served with small-town charm. Sharkies Bar and Grill is the town's can't-miss spot, with a menu that's low-key yet delicious. It's one of the rare places you can get a seasonal shrimp po'boy and chicken-fried steak good enough to extinguish any surf-and-turf craving. If you're lucky, they might serve crawfish, depending on the season and catch.