Texas' Scenic Gulf Coast Boasts An Uncrowded Beach Blending Pristine Beauty And Recreational Activities

As wild and beautiful as Matagorda is, the beach is the main event. Because Texas' beaches are public property, access is virtually unlimited. Around Matagorda, there are 58 miles of gorgeous Gulf of Mexico beaches for sunbathing, beachcombing, swimming, and fishing. And, east of where the Colorado River flows into the Gulf, there are 23 miles of beaches that can be accessed via vehicle and RVs. This means a long weekend spent camping on the beach is absolutely doable.

The closest airports to Matagorda are William P. Hobby International Airport in Houston and the Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport in Angleton. To get to the beach, simply go south down Beach Road from the village of Matagorda and follow the beach access signs. As of the time of this writing, there is a $10 permit required for driving on the beach, which can be purchased at local bait-and-tackle shops and at the entrance to the beach itself (only in the summer). One note of caution: the beach sand can be soft. It's best to drive in a 4x4 vehicle and only along tracks where other cars have driven before.

The best part about Matagorda Beach? With such ready access, it's very easy to spread out and relax on your slice of sandy paradise. Often, particularly in the warm Texas spring and equally delightful fall months, Matagorda beach is pretty deserted, making it the perfect beach retreat that doesn't require battling the crowds. The warm Gulf of Mexico waters off the beach are shallow, and the bottom is sandy, making for great swimming and body surfing. Matagorda Beach might be the best-kept secret on the Texas coast — how it somehow escaped the list of the 10 most breathtaking beaches in Texas is a mystery, for it surely belongs.