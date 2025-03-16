Texas' Scenic Gulf Coast Boasts An Uncrowded Beach Blending Pristine Beauty And Recreational Activities
Travelers in Texas looking for a lonely stretch of beach in the Gulf of Mexico to call their own for a few hours, a long weekend, or even longer, need only set their GPS to an off-the-radar barrier island community just two hours southwest of Houston. Matagorda Beach isn't a party town or an excessively lively destination where you might find that endless "spring break" atmosphere. In fact, Matagorda Beach isn't really a town at all — it's a humble collection of beach villas and campgrounds that just emits a constant essence of "chill," and it might be the best place in Texas to achieve absolute solitude with the sea as the backdrop.
That's not to say there's nothing to do on this quiet island — far from it. Enthusiastic inshore anglers or fly fishers in search of redfish and black drum will find the beach and the marshes between the island and the Texas mainland to be an absolute paradise. Summertime beachgoers in search of warm waters will love the soft surf that rolls onto the blonde sand of Matagorda Beach. Birders and wildlife enthusiasts will treasure the nearby preserves and wildlife management areas that resemble those found just a bit to the north, near Port Arthur, also known as Texas' "Cajun Capital" city, which offers an idyllic foodie escape from Houston crowds.
The best fishing and outdoor activities at Matagorda Beach, Texas
The pristine beaches and inshore marshes of Matagorda Bay and the Colorado River estuary make for an excellent redfish, drum, speckled trout, and flounder habitat. This fishy waterscape is an angler magnet — gear and fly fishers flock to Matagorda for some of the most productive angling along the Texas coast. Between the small town of Matagorda Bay and all along the Beach Road from town to the surf, fishing outfitters offer guided trips, bait and tackle, boat and kayak rentals, and general fishing advice to visiting anglers.
For experienced inshore anglers, that first look at the shallow marshes of Matagorda Bay is definitely eye-catching. There are dozens of fishing access points along the beach, the Colorado River, and around Matagorda Bay. Anglers could spend weeks trying their luck at these locations, and they'd still be unable to get to them all. And, being a bit far-flung from major population centers, Matagorda offers basically the same kind of fishing that's found at Sea Rim State Park nearly four hours up the coast, an unsung Texas state park with plenty of watersports activities.
For adventurous anglers, the calm marshes of the nearby Big Boggy National Wildlife Refuge can be very productive for fishing from kayaks or canoes. It's also a great spot for birders and wildlife watchers — here, they can spot the threatened reddish egret, roseate spoonbills, and great blue herons, all while keeping an eye out for sly American alligators that ply the marshes, too.
Beach fun and tips for your visit
As wild and beautiful as Matagorda is, the beach is the main event. Because Texas' beaches are public property, access is virtually unlimited. Around Matagorda, there are 58 miles of gorgeous Gulf of Mexico beaches for sunbathing, beachcombing, swimming, and fishing. And, east of where the Colorado River flows into the Gulf, there are 23 miles of beaches that can be accessed via vehicle and RVs. This means a long weekend spent camping on the beach is absolutely doable.
The closest airports to Matagorda are William P. Hobby International Airport in Houston and the Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport in Angleton. To get to the beach, simply go south down Beach Road from the village of Matagorda and follow the beach access signs. As of the time of this writing, there is a $10 permit required for driving on the beach, which can be purchased at local bait-and-tackle shops and at the entrance to the beach itself (only in the summer). One note of caution: the beach sand can be soft. It's best to drive in a 4x4 vehicle and only along tracks where other cars have driven before.
The best part about Matagorda Beach? With such ready access, it's very easy to spread out and relax on your slice of sandy paradise. Often, particularly in the warm Texas spring and equally delightful fall months, Matagorda beach is pretty deserted, making it the perfect beach retreat that doesn't require battling the crowds. The warm Gulf of Mexico waters off the beach are shallow, and the bottom is sandy, making for great swimming and body surfing. Matagorda Beach might be the best-kept secret on the Texas coast — how it somehow escaped the list of the 10 most breathtaking beaches in Texas is a mystery, for it surely belongs.