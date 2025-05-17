Virginia's Blue Ridge Hideaway Boasts Sweet Scenic Trails And Winding Roads With Unmatched Views

In a scenic valley on the outskirts of Roanoke, Virginia, lies the tiny community of Catawba and its just over 1,300 residents. The community was one of the earliest settlements in Roanoke County, with the first farmers moving to the area in the mid-1700s. Before the Civil War, the Roanoke Red Sulphur Springs Resort drew visitors to the area, but that facility is now a hospital.

Catawba is now a famous stopover on the Appalachian Trail (AT), with many local rentals specializing in accommodations for hikers. The area was once on every AT hiker's map for the now-closed Homeplace Restaurant. The family-style eatery provided outstanding Southern comfort food to hungry hikers and foodies alike. Today, the sleepy community is better known for its collection of trailheads to some of Virginia's best hiking and a few vacation rentals to suit visitors, no matter how they arrived.

But even if there's now a lack of homestyle cooking, Catawba's proximity to Roanoke and Blue Ridge attractions like the Appalachian Trail, Blue Ridge Parkway, and Virginia's best fall road trip, Skyline Drive, all make it a wonderful gateway to any mountain getaway. And if you come by car, there are plenty of dining options just a few minutes away in the city and plenty of fun and scenic mountain roads where you can employ your driving skills.