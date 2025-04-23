Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains Hides A Funky College Town Buzzing With Art, Cafes, And Youthful Charm
The Blue Ridge Mountains offer many of America's most picturesque landscapes. The rugged terrain often gives way to dramatic cliffs and overlooks, allowing you to peer out and watch as the mountains slowly fade into the horizon. Nestled in this area, between Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains and Allegheny Mountains, sits the town of Blacksburg. The charming destination offers heaps of natural wonders to enjoy — and, as the home of Virginia Tech, you'll find plenty of performing arts centers, gardens, and restaurants to explore when you're not getting lost in the untamed wilderness.
Blacksburg has a population of around 40,000 residents. Virginia Tech, meanwhile, has an enrollment around 38,000. That leads to an eclectic, youthful vibe around town, where locals and tourists, students and professors all make up a significant portion of the folks you'll find in Blacksburg. It also provides a bustling atmosphere — it's not quite as busy as Richmond or Virginia Beach, but Blacksburg offers a small-town charm without giving up big city amenities. And if you're seeking a relaxed getaway with easy access to cafes, art, and outdoor adventures, Blacksburg deserves a closer look.
Art, gardens, and culture at Virginia Tech
If you're looking to visit Blacksburg, expect to spend a good chunk of time exploring the Virginia Tech campus. Much like another Virginia college town with a bustling arts scene, many of Blacksburg's best attractions can be found right on campus. In fact, one of the best lodging options in town is here — The Inn at Virginia Tech. Offering reasonable prices, well-appointed rooms, historic architecture, and the elegant Preston's Restaurant, it's an excellent spot to unwind between adventures.
As for things to do on campus, start with the Hahn Horticulture Garden. Spanning 6 acres, it features a bundle of smaller gardens with plants like native perennials, grasses, conifers, maple trees, and even a thriving pond featuring a 10-foot tall waterfall. Admission to the Hahn Horticulture Garden is free, though be sure to follow guidelines for nearby parking (these require a parking pass depending on the day).
The Moss Arts Center is where you'll find the best plays, musicals, and concerts in Blacksburg. It's only been around since 2013, but the 147,000-square-foot building has become a top destination for local, regional, and international performers. Check its list of upcoming events to see if you can catch a show while in town. Past events include The Book of Mormon, Beowulf, and the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra. Alternatively, you can catch a film at the restored The Lyric Theatre just a few blocks away.
Discover the best of Blacksburg
Similar to the best American college towns for a scenic weekend, Blacksburg offers more shopping, restaurants, and outdoor adventures than you'd expect given its small size. When you're ready to refuel, you'll find excellent spots like the Baja-style Mexican food of Cabo Fish Taco, the cozy pub vibes of Cellar Restaurant, and the upscale Black Hen & Bar Blue. Be sure to take a quick stroll down Main Street before finalizing your plans, as there are plenty of other great spots hidden across town. This includes charming cafes and coffeehouses like Coffeeholics Cafe & Bakery and Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea.
Blacksburg is great for hiking, too. One of the most iconic trails in town is the Cascades Falls Trail. Running for 4 miles and climbing over 700 feet, this trail treats you to views of a powerful 66-foot-tall waterfall buried deep in the mountains. There's also the unique Dragon's Tooth Trail — which leads to a prominent rock formation near the Appalachian Trail. Don't attempt this unless you're an experienced hiker, as the steep and rocky terrain makes the 4.6-mile trek more strenuous than it sounds. In Blacksburg, you'll also be not too far from a state park with a giant natural bridge, so if you're seeking something truly adventurous, be sure to give it a look.
To get your steps in without leaving town, take the self-guided Historic District Walking Tour. Meandering around Downtown Blacksburg, you'll see over 20 historic sites and buildings. From the Blacksburg Motor Company and Second Train Depot to log cabins and the Blacksburg Fire Station, there's plenty of wonderful architecture (and history) to enjoy. The tour is accompanied by an online video and interactive map, so make sure to open the tour on its official webpage before getting started.