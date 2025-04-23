Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains Hides A Funky College Town Buzzing With Art, Cafes, And Youthful Charm

Similar to the best American college towns for a scenic weekend, Blacksburg offers more shopping, restaurants, and outdoor adventures than you'd expect given its small size. When you're ready to refuel, you'll find excellent spots like the Baja-style Mexican food of Cabo Fish Taco, the cozy pub vibes of Cellar Restaurant, and the upscale Black Hen & Bar Blue. Be sure to take a quick stroll down Main Street before finalizing your plans, as there are plenty of other great spots hidden across town. This includes charming cafes and coffeehouses like Coffeeholics Cafe & Bakery and Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea.

Blacksburg is great for hiking, too. One of the most iconic trails in town is the Cascades Falls Trail. Running for 4 miles and climbing over 700 feet, this trail treats you to views of a powerful 66-foot-tall waterfall buried deep in the mountains. There's also the unique Dragon's Tooth Trail — which leads to a prominent rock formation near the Appalachian Trail. Don't attempt this unless you're an experienced hiker, as the steep and rocky terrain makes the 4.6-mile trek more strenuous than it sounds. In Blacksburg, you'll also be not too far from a state park with a giant natural bridge, so if you're seeking something truly adventurous, be sure to give it a look.

To get your steps in without leaving town, take the self-guided Historic District Walking Tour. Meandering around Downtown Blacksburg, you'll see over 20 historic sites and buildings. From the Blacksburg Motor Company and Second Train Depot to log cabins and the Blacksburg Fire Station, there's plenty of wonderful architecture (and history) to enjoy. The tour is accompanied by an online video and interactive map, so make sure to open the tour on its official webpage before getting started.