This North Carolina Island Beach Town Is A Laid-Back Community With Colorful Homes, Markets, And A Boardwalk

Few states match the variety of attractions available in North Carolina. Even once you've chosen between a getaway in the Blue Ridge Mountains and a sandy vacay on the seaside, you've still got plenty of beach towns to choose from when planning the perfect vacation. Each has its own vibe and set of characteristics that make it special. Finding the right fit for your family is half the fun.

Just south of Wilmington, the last beach town facing Onslow Bay is Kure Beach. Pronounced like the word "curry," it's an idyllic spot where the pace of life is a little slower and the community spirit a little stronger. If you're looking for arcades, amusement rides, and a beach party atmosphere, Carolina Beach or Wrightsville Beach are lively seaside towns with plenty of summer charm just a few miles up the road. On the other hand, Kure is a place for families and adults to unwind and stay awhile, a town of pretty and well-kept beach homes with a homely feel.

Kure Beach is a town surrounded by water. To the east, there's the rolling surf of the Atlantic and miles of beautiful sandy beaches. On the west side, there's the Cape Fear River, with its calm, shallow waters and islands perfect for kayaking or paddleboarding. With so much water all around and an enormous historic fishing pier, it's no wonder the town is also popular with anglers. Plus, the warm and clear water offshore harbors several wrecks that are popular with divers, including the Condor, which sank in 25 feet of water right off the beach in 1864.