This North Carolina Island Beach Town Is A Laid-Back Community With Colorful Homes, Markets, And A Boardwalk
Few states match the variety of attractions available in North Carolina. Even once you've chosen between a getaway in the Blue Ridge Mountains and a sandy vacay on the seaside, you've still got plenty of beach towns to choose from when planning the perfect vacation. Each has its own vibe and set of characteristics that make it special. Finding the right fit for your family is half the fun.
Just south of Wilmington, the last beach town facing Onslow Bay is Kure Beach. Pronounced like the word "curry," it's an idyllic spot where the pace of life is a little slower and the community spirit a little stronger. If you're looking for arcades, amusement rides, and a beach party atmosphere, Carolina Beach or Wrightsville Beach are lively seaside towns with plenty of summer charm just a few miles up the road. On the other hand, Kure is a place for families and adults to unwind and stay awhile, a town of pretty and well-kept beach homes with a homely feel.
Kure Beach is a town surrounded by water. To the east, there's the rolling surf of the Atlantic and miles of beautiful sandy beaches. On the west side, there's the Cape Fear River, with its calm, shallow waters and islands perfect for kayaking or paddleboarding. With so much water all around and an enormous historic fishing pier, it's no wonder the town is also popular with anglers. Plus, the warm and clear water offshore harbors several wrecks that are popular with divers, including the Condor, which sank in 25 feet of water right off the beach in 1864.
Kure Beach is a vibrant seaside community
Kure Beach is known for its beautiful seaside homes and resorts, many of which are painted lively colors that make the entire town pop. The town has a relaxed community feel that can sometimes be missing in beach towns. Even though there are plenty of vacation rentals, there are also many full-time residents who give the town a welcoming and homey feel.
The center of town is at the end of K Avenue, where you'll find the pier, beach boardwalk, and Ocean Front Park. Unlike its neighbor, Carolina Beach, which has lively amusement park rides and tons of cute shops, Kure Beach is more subdued. It's the perfect spot for relaxing and taking a seaside stroll without getting too much sand in the car. The boardwalk stretches about 0.3 miles from the pier to the beach entrance at N Avenue. The 711-foot-long fishing pier is open for fishing or strolling and is one of the oldest in the state, built in 1923. Ocean Front Park has a pavilion that hosts live music and town events; plus, several cafés and restaurants are within walking distance.
The pavilion is also the site of the Kure Beach Market, held on Tuesday mornings during the summer. It's a good place to shop for local products, art, and crafts. If you're in the area, you'll want to check out the history and nature at the Fort Fisher State Historic Site, which is just 2 miles south of town. It's the site of an aquarium, a Civil War-era fort, and a large recreation area with miles of pristine beach.
Come and explore Kure Beach
Kure Beach is located on a narrow strip of land known as Pleasure Island. It's about 30 minutes south of the Wilmington River District (which has plenty of locally owned shops and food), just beyond the cute town of Carolina Beach. Wilmington's airport has flights from over two dozen locations, including all the major East Coast airline hubs, but many flights are seasonal. If you are coming from the south, it's also possible to get to Fort Fisher via a ferry that crosses the Cape Fear River from Southport.
Like many other Carolina beach towns, Kure has a plethora of vacation rental options. You can find them on local realtor sites, Airbnb, or Vrbo. There are also a handful of small, independent inns along the beach and around town, like the Hidden Treasure Inn tucked back on South Fourth Avenue. The four-room inn has a near-perfect Tripadvisor rating and is just two blocks from the beach.
Kure Beach experiences hot and sometimes muggy summers, which makes the assorted water activities available here all the more attractive. In July, average highs are around 86 degrees Fahrenheit, while in January, temperatures are mild at only 56 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, the area rarely gets snow, so visiting any time of year is possible. Of course, the busiest time is during summer, between Memorial Day and Labor Day.