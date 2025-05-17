Michigan's Fascinating Village With A Renowned Four-Season Family Resort Boasts Tranquil Charm

Crystal Mountain is Thompsonville's main accommodation and is considered one of the top resorts in the Midwest for travelers, no matter the season. Beyond the excellent golf, warm weather enthusiasts can enjoy an abundance of unique on-site activities. Strap in for a serious bounce on a bungee trampoline, or ride on an Alpine slide coaster — a gravity-powered sled on wheels down a mountain track. There's not only classic archery to try your hand at but archery tag and countless other options.

When Northern Michigan becomes a winter wonderland, there's more than just skiing to draw you to Thompsonville. You can bundle up for the adventure of fat tire snow biking, try your blades at the property's ice rink, and even go for a magical, horse-drawn surrey ride in the snow. Bring your swimsuit no matter what month you visit, as the indoor pool is always inviting for a dip.

The resort is practically a village unto itself, with accommodations ranging from comfy hotel rooms for families to tucked-away cottages complete with fireplaces that can house a close-knit crowd. Amenities in the village include several boutique shops, plus a marketplace if you want to enjoy a peaceful meal in the cozy atmosphere of your room or cottage. If you want to "go out" to dine, you'll find almost as many dining options as there are activities, ranging from a cheerful cafe, to a pizza and sub joint, to an elegant dining room.