Michigan's Fascinating Village With A Renowned Four-Season Family Resort Boasts Tranquil Charm
Some getaways aren't exactly getaways if you and your family still feel like you're in the thick of it all. Luckily for all, Northern Michigan is a great place to plan an escape for those looking for a little peace. The biggest town in the Mitten State's pinkie finger is Traverse City, an easy-going paradise for beach-loving shoppers with an underappreciated wine scene. However, for an even more tranquil holiday, it takes a village. Thompsonville is just that place, a quaint spot located just a 45-minute drive from Traverse City that nonetheless promises a memorable vacation at any time of year (despite its tiny size).
Sat in the middle of gorgeous nature, Thompsonville offers all the recreational activities you'd expect in the woods of Northern Michigan, including hiking and paddling in the summer and skiing and skating in the winter. The village also has big culture in its small, tranquil environs, from sculpture parks to world-class music and theatre. All this and a four-season family resort that's an ideal roost for your whole clan? What's not to like?
What to do in Thompsonville's serene surroundings
Chief among the tranquil opportunities in Thompsonville is a wander through Michigan's Legacy Art Park. Combining both culture and outdoor recreation, the park includes 2 miles of forested hiking trails that introduce visitors to a variety of contemporary sculptures by numerous artists. It is a destination unto itself, putting Thompsonville on the map as one of America's most unique art spots. Those looking for live entertainment can take in a concert or a show at the Interlochen Center for the Arts, a world-class music academy and concert venue only 20 minutes away. An array of top-notch student performances are available during the academic year, and the institution produces a popular concert series in the summer.
Thompsonville also boasts several other easy-to-moderate hikes and walking trails suitable for most hikers of any age, situated around the Betsie River or nearby Crystal Mountain. When you're ready to give your feet a rest, you can also take your recreation via canoe or kayak along the easy and peaceful Betsie River Paddle Route. Keeping the tranquil spirit going all the way to the beach, you might opt for nearby Frankfort Public Beach and Playground, less than a half-hour drive from Thompsonville. You'll miss the crowds headed to Sleeping Bear Dunes and also avoid the common mistake that can cost you thousands if you're not up for the strenuous climb there.
What to do at Crystal Mountain
Crystal Mountain is Thompsonville's main accommodation and is considered one of the top resorts in the Midwest for travelers, no matter the season. Beyond the excellent golf, warm weather enthusiasts can enjoy an abundance of unique on-site activities. Strap in for a serious bounce on a bungee trampoline, or ride on an Alpine slide coaster — a gravity-powered sled on wheels down a mountain track. There's not only classic archery to try your hand at but archery tag and countless other options.
When Northern Michigan becomes a winter wonderland, there's more than just skiing to draw you to Thompsonville. You can bundle up for the adventure of fat tire snow biking, try your blades at the property's ice rink, and even go for a magical, horse-drawn surrey ride in the snow. Bring your swimsuit no matter what month you visit, as the indoor pool is always inviting for a dip.
The resort is practically a village unto itself, with accommodations ranging from comfy hotel rooms for families to tucked-away cottages complete with fireplaces that can house a close-knit crowd. Amenities in the village include several boutique shops, plus a marketplace if you want to enjoy a peaceful meal in the cozy atmosphere of your room or cottage. If you want to "go out" to dine, you'll find almost as many dining options as there are activities, ranging from a cheerful cafe, to a pizza and sub joint, to an elegant dining room.