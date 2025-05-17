This View In The Faroe Islands Turns A Simple Lake Into One Of Nature's Most Convincing Optical Illusions
Many of our planet's natural wonders — whether it's Slovenia's surreal underground canyons or this ethereal floating national park in India — can rightfully be described as mind-blowing. Lake Sørvágsvatn (pronounced as sur-vogs-vatn) in the Faroe Islands is surely one of these. What sets this lake apart, you ask? Well, from a specific vantage point to the south of the lake, it creates the remarkable illusion of it hovering at an incredible height above the ocean. Really, the distance is less than 100 feet. Thus, it is considered one of nature's most appealing optical illusions and belongs at the top of any traveler's bucket list.
Situated between Iceland and Scotland, the dreamy Faroe Islands are known for dramatic cliffs and rich cultural heritage spread across 18 islands. There's only one major airport serving the whole archipelago: the Faroe Islands Vagar Airport (FAE) on the island of Vágar. Conveniently enough, you will find the mystical Lake Sørvágsvatn just 5 minutes away from the airport. The closest village is Miðvágur (also spelled Midvagur), which is little more than a mile away from the lake.
Enjoying Lake Sørvágsvatn and its natural surroundings
Lake Sørvágsvatn — also known as lake Leitisvatn — is surrounded by beautiful waterfalls and dramatic cliffs. As such, it is one of the Faroe Islands' most striking sights. The best way to experience it is by hiking the scenic trail, located close to Miðvágur's church.The weather is best for exploring during the summer months.
This round-trip hike leads not only to the lake but also towards two other landmarks: Bøsdalafossur waterfall crashing into the Atlantic Ocean and the cliff Trælanípa. From the cliff's vantage point, the famous optical illusion comes into view. The hike to the cliff is a relatively easy route taking around one hour. Do keep in mind, however, that the trail requires an entrance fee, which is close to $30 per person (200 Danish kroner). Once you reach Trælanípa, you'll be able to enjoy the magnificent views of the lake along with the Bøsdalafossur waterfall.
Continuing on the loop, you'll eventually reach the waterfall's overlook, where the mesmerizing Geituskoradrangur sea stack can be glimpsed along with the local oystercatcher birds. To get back to the village, just continue following the trail. The full loop takes roughly two and a half hours to complete. On another fun note, kayaking on Lake Sørvágsvatn is also an option, with rentals available in Miðvágur. This is an exciting experience worthy of trying out at least once.
Other outdoor adventures and places to enjoy while in the Faroe Islands
While hiking to and around Lake Sørvágsvatn — as well as kayaking on its waters — is a unique adventure, there are many other great experiences to enjoy in the Faroe Islands. For instance, you can walk along Miðvágur's fjords until reaching the town of Sandavágur 40 minutes away (4 minutes by car). This town is home to the Trøllkonufingur Monolith, an amazing 1027-foot rock formation rising from the sea and another great photo op location. About 20 minutes (by car) towards Vágar's north end, you'll find the town of Gasadalur. The Múlafossur waterfall is just a short hike from the town. Surrounded by lush greenery and the occasional sheep, this is another mesmerizing landmark you should visit while on the islands.
If, however, you've had your fill of the great outdoors, then a 40-minute drive from Miðvágur will land you in Tórshavn, the capital city of the Faroe Islands. Tórshavn is a beautiful and colorful place right by the ocean. Here you'll get to learn all about Viking history as well as enjoy several walking tours. You can also just indulge in some delicious local cuisine or go for a nice shopping afternoon. There's also the National Gallery, which features paintings and sculptures created by local artists.