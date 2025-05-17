This View In The Faroe Islands Turns A Simple Lake Into One Of Nature's Most Convincing Optical Illusions

Lake Sørvágsvatn — also known as lake Leitisvatn — is surrounded by beautiful waterfalls and dramatic cliffs. As such, it is one of the Faroe Islands' most striking sights. The best way to experience it is by hiking the scenic trail, located close to Miðvágur's church.The weather is best for exploring during the summer months.

This round-trip hike leads not only to the lake but also towards two other landmarks: Bøsdalafossur waterfall crashing into the Atlantic Ocean and the cliff Trælanípa. From the cliff's vantage point, the famous optical illusion comes into view. The hike to the cliff is a relatively easy route taking around one hour. Do keep in mind, however, that the trail requires an entrance fee, which is close to $30 per person (200 Danish kroner). Once you reach Trælanípa, you'll be able to enjoy the magnificent views of the lake along with the Bøsdalafossur waterfall.

Continuing on the loop, you'll eventually reach the waterfall's overlook, where the mesmerizing Geituskoradrangur sea stack can be glimpsed along with the local oystercatcher birds. To get back to the village, just continue following the trail. The full loop takes roughly two and a half hours to complete. On another fun note, kayaking on Lake Sørvágsvatn is also an option, with rentals available in Miðvágur. This is an exciting experience worthy of trying out at least once.