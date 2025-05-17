Connecticut's Hidden White Sand Beach Is A Bayside Paradise Found Through A Tunnel Under Railroad Tracks

The New England coastline is famous for picturesque waterfront villages, beaches and boardwalks, seafood restaurants, and marinas filled with bobbing sailboats and commercial fishing vessels. Niantic, Connecticut, embodies all of that and adds a fun twist. One of its beaches is reachable via a tunnel under railroad tracks. Named Hole in the Wall Beach for the tunnel that carved a hole in the concrete support for the railroad tracks, it shows how industry and recreation can coexist.

Back in 1894, the railroad provided a much faster mode of transportation and revolutionized trade and tourism, which previously relied on steamships. Cars, trucks, and interstates came later, and the tracks still transport many daily passengers on the commuter Metro-North Railroad and regional Amtrak trains. Passengers in summer sitting by the window on the right when heading north will be treated to the sight of beachgoers lounging on the sand and swimming along the small, curved strip of Hole in the Wall Beach.

Between New York and Boston, Niantic has only 3,600 residents and is part of the town of East Lyme, which has a population of 19,000. Niantic is under an hour from both New Haven and Hartford, which boasts the closest large airport, and a half hour from Hammonasset Beach State Park, which, at nearly 1,000 acres, is Connecticut's largest shoreline park. Located by two water sources — where the Connecticut River meets the Atlantic Ocean – Old Lyme is another quaint Connecticut town with a waterfront walk, just 16 minutes from Niantic.