One Of Connecticut's Most Beloved State Parks Is A Dreamy Beach Paradise With Secret Coves And Forest Trails

Connecticut is known for having charming New England beach towns, forested state parks, and family-friendly destinations. For example, Hammonasset Beach State Park has winding trails leadung to expansive ocean views and is actually Connecticut's largest shoreline park. For some reason, we always end up drawn to the state's pristine coast. You'll find the state's best views in Rocky Neck State Park, a beloved recreation spot spanning 710 acres of soft sands, salt marshes, lush meadows, and oak woodlands. This dreamy paradise in East Lyme offers a wonderful getaway for all kinds of visitors, from couples and families to solo camping enthusiasts.

The west side of Rocky Neck State Park is washed by a tidal river, while a sweeping salt marsh dominates its east side. Thanks to its diverse terrain, you get to experience a little bit of everything in this state park. Before colonial settlement, this area was inhabited by Native Americans, who would frequently venture out into the ocean in search of their daily catch. It became a designated state park in 1931 when environmentalists pooled their finances to protect the area.

If you live in Connecticut, Rocky Neck State Park is just a short drive away, no matter which city you're coming from. For reference, Salisbury, the most northwestern city in the state, is only two hours away. The drive is even shorter from the cozy town of Stonington, which has unmatched Atlantic views and quintessential New England charm, as you'll get to the state park in about 30 minutes. For those flying in, Tweed New Haven Airport is the closest to the state park.