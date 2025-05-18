Switzerland's Most Scenic Train Journey Traverses Snow-Capped Peaks And Crystal Clear Lakes
With its breathtaking landscapes composed of Alpine peaks and crystalline lakes and a backdrop of charming villages that seem as though they're plucked from a storybook, Switzerland is one of the most picturesque places in Europe. The Treno Gottardo offers a spectacular way to experience these sights by traversing one of the country's most scenic train routes, from Zurich through Basel, Luzern, Bellinzona, and Locarno, and features some of the prettiest and most iconic destinations the country has to offer. This journey seamlessly weaves together nature's grandeur with the architectural splendor of historic cities and the culinary delights that epitomize Swiss hospitality.
The Treno Gottardo route is more than just a train ride — it is a passage through some of Switzerland's most captivating landscapes, from cosmopolitan cities to tranquil lakes and majestic Alpine vistas. Whether you are a first-time visitor or a seasoned traveler, this journey offers a unique perspective on the diverse regions of Switzerland, all while experiencing the impeccable comfort and punctuality of Swiss trains.
From Zurich to Basel, through Switzerland's most famous landmarks
Beginning in Zurich, where you'll be able to breathe the world's cleanest air, this trip starts with sophisticated shopping streets, a pristine lakefront, and a historic old town. Spend a night at the luxurious Baur au Lac hotel, which offers some of the best views of the city and the towering snow-capped alps in the background. For a more budget-friendly option, try Hotel Marta in the heart of the city. Before hopping on the train to start the route, grab breakfast at Café Schober, an iconic and well-renowned 19th-century cafe known for its pastries and chic European energy.
From Zurich, the next stop is Basel, known worldwide for its thriving arts and culture scene, as well as for its unique architecture. Once on the train, the journey from Zurich is approximately 1-1.5 hours, with panoramic views of Lake Zürich, a sprawling body of water framed by distant Alpine peaks en route. On arrival to Basel, take a walk down Rheinpromenade, where the waters of the Rhine will provide a tranquil contrast to the busy city. For a taste of regional cuisine, head to Krafft Basel, a riverside restaurant with a modern twist. Stay at the Nomad Design and Lifestyle Hotel, a sustainable hotel with sleek interiors.
Alpine views through Luzern, Bellinzona and Locarno
Next on the itinerary is Luzern, an urban lakeside gem that's the gateway to the Alps. From Basel, the journey to this pretty town takes just 1 hour, taking you through snow-capped mountains and past the serene Lake Lucerne. Upon approaching Luzern, the iconic Mount Pilatus looms to the south. Rising almost 7000 feet, this dramatic peak is accessible via the world's steepest cogwheel railway. To the north, Mount Rigi, known as the "Queen of the Mountains," provides an equally compelling sight, with sweeping views of the surrounding lakes and valleys. Once off the train, the city's medieval architecture, including the iconic Chapel Bridge (Kapellbrücke) and the Water Tower, are must-see landmarks. If you decide to spend the night, Hotel des Balances provides a blend of historic charm and modern luxury.
From here, the train will head to Bellinzona, crossing through the historic Gotthard Tunnel and emerging in the Italian-speaking region of Ticino, arriving in Bellinzona after approximately 1.5 hours. Famed for its trio of UNESCO-listed castles — Castelgrande, Montebello, and Sasso Corbaro – a visit to these fortresses offers sweeping views of the valley and insight into the region's medieval history. The final leg of the journey takes approximately 30 minutes, leading to Locarno, a sun-drenched lakeside town with a distinctly Mediterranean feel. Locarno's Piazza Grande is the town's lively heart, hosting the annual Locarno Film Festival and numerous markets throughout the year.
Before traveling, it is important to note that tickets for the Treno Gottardo can be purchased directly through the SBB (Swiss Federal Railways) website or app, with options ranging from single tickets to regional passes that cover multiple destinations along the route. Reservations are not mandatory but are recommended during peak travel seasons, especially for panoramic coaches that offer expansive windows for optimal views.