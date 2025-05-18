Switzerland's Most Scenic Train Journey Traverses Snow-Capped Peaks And Crystal Clear Lakes

Next on the itinerary is Luzern, an urban lakeside gem that's the gateway to the Alps. From Basel, the journey to this pretty town takes just 1 hour, taking you through snow-capped mountains and past the serene Lake Lucerne. Upon approaching Luzern, the iconic Mount Pilatus looms to the south. Rising almost 7000 feet, this dramatic peak is accessible via the world's steepest cogwheel railway. To the north, Mount Rigi, known as the "Queen of the Mountains," provides an equally compelling sight, with sweeping views of the surrounding lakes and valleys. Once off the train, the city's medieval architecture, including the iconic Chapel Bridge (Kapellbrücke) and the Water Tower, are must-see landmarks. If you decide to spend the night, Hotel des Balances provides a blend of historic charm and modern luxury.

From here, the train will head to Bellinzona, crossing through the historic Gotthard Tunnel and emerging in the Italian-speaking region of Ticino, arriving in Bellinzona after approximately 1.5 hours. Famed for its trio of UNESCO-listed castles — Castelgrande, Montebello, and Sasso Corbaro – a visit to these fortresses offers sweeping views of the valley and insight into the region's medieval history. The final leg of the journey takes approximately 30 minutes, leading to Locarno, a sun-drenched lakeside town with a distinctly Mediterranean feel. Locarno's Piazza Grande is the town's lively heart, hosting the annual Locarno Film Festival and numerous markets throughout the year.

Before traveling, it is important to note that tickets for the Treno Gottardo can be purchased directly through the SBB (Swiss Federal Railways) website or app, with options ranging from single tickets to regional passes that cover multiple destinations along the route. Reservations are not mandatory but are recommended during peak travel seasons, especially for panoramic coaches that offer expansive windows for optimal views.