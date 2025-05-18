Hidden Along Lake Champlain Is A Cute Vermont Town Mixing Old-World Allure With Local Character

Just seven miles south of Burlington, Vermont's largest city that offers an artsy, urban vacation, lies Shelburne, a quaint and quiet agricultural town marked by undulating fields dotted with farmhouses and country markets, set against the backdrop of stunning Lake Champlain. This charming community also boasts a bevy of world-class treasures.

In the late 19th century, Dr. William Seward Webb and Eliza Vanderbilt Webb, heiress of the extremely wealthy Vanderbilt family, built Shelburne Farms, a grand estate with a working farm and lakefront summer mansion. Decades later, the Webbs' son, James Watson Webb II, and his wife, Electra Havemeyer Webb, opened the Shelburne Museum, with an impressive collection of fine American and European paintings, decorative arts, and historic buildings. Today, visitors can tour both Shelburne Farms and Shelburne Museum and even stay and dine in the Webbs' lavish Tudor Revival-style home, which is now a boutique inn.

The picturesque setting, where the rolling hills of the Vermont countryside meet the panorama of Lake Champlain, is a true wonder to behold. Foodies will delight in the fresh and innovative farm-to-table cuisine available in the area, while active types can head out on lake excursions or nearby hikes. Shelburne, Vermont, is a 20-minute drive south of Burlington International Airport. The town is also a two-hour drive from Montreal, Canada. The best time to visit Shelburne is between May and October as many of Shelburne's attractions are only open seasonally. The fall months are particularly beautiful here when the trees glow with red and gold hues.