Oregon's First Rail Trail Is A Gentle Forested Path Between Two Charming Towns

If you're an outdoorsy person, Oregon is one of the best destinations for green spaces and exploration. Whether you love hiking, biking, camping, or all three, you can find plenty of spots to indulge your nature-loving side. While there are so many places to choose from, one that stands out among the rest is the Banks-Vernonia State Trail. Although this particular excursion didn't make this list of breathtaking trails bikers should visit at least once, it's still a fabulous destination.

The trail itself spans just over 20 miles between the towns of Vernonia in the north and Banks in the south. The southern tip of the trail is situated just north of Forest Grove, the charming city with a downtown full of shops and wineries. So, if you're really trying to explore as much of northern Oregon as possible, this trail offers plenty of opportunities to get the full Beaver State experience.

Although you don't need a bike to traverse the Banks-Vernonia State Trail, it's highly recommended so you can travel the entire length in an afternoon. Otherwise, you should plan to take either a whole day or a weekend to walk from one end of the trail to the other. Either way, pack your favorite outdoor gear, and let's see what this trail has to offer.