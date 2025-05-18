One Of The World's Best Redwood Drives Is An Underrated California Road Through Otherworldly Scenery

It's not a stretch to liken the groves of Redwood National and State Parks to open-air cathedrals. Imagine: A sunlit day finds you beneath 200-year-old trees whose towering branches interlink overhead like the Gothic arches of Notre Dame. Golden light dances through a misty fog that filters the trees' shadows and disperses a celestial glow. Not a sound can be heard, save the occasional rustle of a leaf or the distant call of a jay or warbler. And, of course, the rev of your engine, since you're driving down Howland Hill Road.

Located in Northern California's Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park, this unpaved 6-mile route has been known to steal the breath of visitors, despite being a complete unknown to anyone who's not navigated its single lane for themselves. Surrounded by prehistoric ferns, hills and ravines, and towering redwoods, you might imagine a dinosaur or ogre emerging from around the bend as you travel ever deeper into the woods. According to those who've seen it, the combined sense of beauty and adventure makes Howland Hill Road rival some of the world's most famous scenic routes.