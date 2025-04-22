The Largest City On California's Redwoods Coast Is A Premier Gateway To Towering Trees And Ocean Charm

The National Park Service has one of its five information centers located in Crescent City itself, and if hiking is on your agenda, be sure to stop there first for a map and a list of suggested trails. Boy Scout Tree Trail in Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park is one of the most popular options at 5.5 miles roundtrip, but you might also consider easier treks like the half-mile Stout Grove Trail or the single-lane one-hour drive along Howland Hill Road. Deeper into the woods, the Trees of Mystery feature suspension bridges and gondolas up to 1,500 feet in the air that adventure seekers and families will surely love.

High in the sky, you may have a better chance of sighting a bald eagle or spotting the majestic Roosevelt elks that dwell on the forest floor. Return to the coast to witness sea lions playing in the Crescent City Harbor or watch for migrating humpback and orca whales (with the best months for sighting being between May and October).

While there, you might wish to visit Battery Point. Its 19th-century lighthouse, located offshore, is accessible by foot only during low tide and is open to the public. The Cape Cod-style structure is especially photogenic in springtime when the island it sits on becomes blanketed in pink blooms. To the east, the sandy strip of Crescent Beach stretches for miles to the south, offering picnic areas, public bathrooms, the ocean, and a beautiful spot for a stroll at sunset.