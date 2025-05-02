California's 'Gateway To The Redwoods' Overflows With Small-Town Charm Amid Breathtaking Scenery
Nestled in the heart of Mendocino County, surrounded by rolling hills, vineyards, and coastal redwood forests, Willits brims with small-town charm and invites visitors to explore the best of Northern California's untouched beauty. Although the town has fewer than 5,000 residents, it provides easy access to California's famed coastal redwood forests and connects directly to the wild Mendocino Coast via scenic Highway 20.
As far as redwoods destinations go, Willits may be smaller and less well-known than Crescent City, but it deserves the title "the Gateway to the Redwoods." Thanks to its location along Highway 101, about 135 miles north of San Francisco, Willits offers more amenities than you'd expect from a tiny town, including plenty of highly-rated restaurants, cozy inns, eclectic boutiques, and exciting things to do. Sample local craft beers in Northspur Brewing Co.'s industrial taproom, or enjoy a meal at one of over 35 eateries, ranging from Mexican restaurants to wood-fired pizzerias to a lumberjack-inspired diner. For a relaxing overnight getaway, book a stay at The Old West Inn, a rustic boutique hotel that expertly matches Willits' wooded, Western atmosphere and offers ultra-clean family, queen, and accessible rooms. Or, head to Mendocino Redwoods RV Resort, a family-friendly campground 3 minutes outside downtown with a swimming pool, petting zoo, splash pad, and fishing.
Established in 1888, Willits' roots date back to the mid-1800s when pioneers settled the Little Lake Valley, taking advantage of the area's ranching possibilities and timber. Nowadays, visitors can learn about the region's history at the Mendocino County Museum. With a 4.9 rating on Google, the museum does a great job curating permanent and rotating exhibits, including the recreated ranch-style creamery.
The gateway to Jackson Demonstration State Forest and other redwoods destinations near Willits
Willits is only a 5-minute drive to stately groves of redwoods at Ohl Grove Park. However, to experience a road trip through dense redwood canopies and along winding mountain streams, cruise along the 35-mile section of Highway 20, connecting Willits with the rugged Mendocino Coast at Fort Bragg. An underrated little artsy town full of redwoods and shops, Fort Bragg is home to forest and seaside hikes through Russian Gulch State Park, and Glass Beach, a rocky stretch of coastline covered in glistening sea glass.
The road trip from Willits to Fort Bragg will also take you past Jackson Demonstration State Forest, 48,652 acres of public land with 48 miles of trails, and opportunities for camping in old-growth forests, waterfall-spotting, and mountain biking. The mile-long Waterfall Grove Trail leads adventurers along a quiet path to the 50-foot-tall Chamberlain Creek Waterfall and is a must-try hike in the area.
Visitors can also ride the historic "Skunk Train," which offers round-trip adventures departing from Downtown Willits and Fort Bragg, winding through the redwoods and over historic trestles. Between spring and December, the Wolf Tree Turn train ride delights children and adults alike with a 2-hour, 16-mile journey through the redwoods that takes guests all the way to the 1,740-foot summit — the railway's highest point.
Exploring swimming holes and wineries near Willits
While the town of Willits itself will definitely keep you busy, Willits is also a convenient base for discovering other areas in Northern California. A 30-minute drive south along Highway 101 takes you to Ukiah, one of California's best-kept secrets for vineyards, redwoods, and outdoor adventures. Thanks to the Mediterranean climate, red wine varieties thrive — expect Zinfandels, Merlots, Cabernet Sauvignons, and Grenaches with full-bodied flavors. Stop by Nelson Family Vineyards for robust reds and delightful pinot grigios served in a shady redwood grove overlooking rows of vines. This vineyard has been in business for over 70 years and is a true community gem. Situated an hour from Willits, the Anderson Valley is another top-notch wine destination with vineyard tours via shuttle, fragrant lavender farms, and blonde hills covered in gnarled oaks.
If you visit Willits during the warm summer months, you can't miss an afternoon of swimming in the Eel River — or simply "The River" to locals. Traveling almost 200 miles before flowing into Humboldt Bay, the Eel River is one of Northern California's most important life-giving waterways. You can find several swimming holes along Hearst Road by cruising along and seeing where locals go, or choose a quiet spot all to yourself. The most impressive Eel River swimming holes – like the refreshing waters of Leatherwood Bar, to name one — are located about 1.5 hours north along Highway 101, closer to Humboldt Redwoods State Park, America's 'highest-rated state park' and a lush California paradise of towering trees.