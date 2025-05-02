California's 'Gateway To The Redwoods' Overflows With Small-Town Charm Amid Breathtaking Scenery

Nestled in the heart of Mendocino County, surrounded by rolling hills, vineyards, and coastal redwood forests, Willits brims with small-town charm and invites visitors to explore the best of Northern California's untouched beauty. Although the town has fewer than 5,000 residents, it provides easy access to California's famed coastal redwood forests and connects directly to the wild Mendocino Coast via scenic Highway 20.

As far as redwoods destinations go, Willits may be smaller and less well-known than Crescent City, but it deserves the title "the Gateway to the Redwoods." Thanks to its location along Highway 101, about 135 miles north of San Francisco, Willits offers more amenities than you'd expect from a tiny town, including plenty of highly-rated restaurants, cozy inns, eclectic boutiques, and exciting things to do. Sample local craft beers in Northspur Brewing Co.'s industrial taproom, or enjoy a meal at one of over 35 eateries, ranging from Mexican restaurants to wood-fired pizzerias to a lumberjack-inspired diner. For a relaxing overnight getaway, book a stay at The Old West Inn, a rustic boutique hotel that expertly matches Willits' wooded, Western atmosphere and offers ultra-clean family, queen, and accessible rooms. Or, head to Mendocino Redwoods RV Resort, a family-friendly campground 3 minutes outside downtown with a swimming pool, petting zoo, splash pad, and fishing.

Established in 1888, Willits' roots date back to the mid-1800s when pioneers settled the Little Lake Valley, taking advantage of the area's ranching possibilities and timber. Nowadays, visitors can learn about the region's history at the Mendocino County Museum. With a 4.9 rating on Google, the museum does a great job curating permanent and rotating exhibits, including the recreated ranch-style creamery.