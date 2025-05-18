These Are The Cheapest European Countries To Fly To From The US
Europe has always held an allure for American and international travelers, and in 2024 alone over 22 million trips were recorded to Europe from the U.S. Travel has steadfastly increased to the continent since 2022, however, analysts say that there are signs that American travel to Europe is slowing down. With economic uncertainty looming, many Americans feel priced out of the destination. It isn't just perception either — in the year from summer 2023 to summer 2024, the average cost of a trip to Europe from the U.S. increased almost 7%. Plus, with new traveler "taxes" and immigration regulations like the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) and the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) in the U.K. taking effect, American travelers are feeling the pinch as costs are a little higher than they may have budgeted for when they first started planning their European getaway.
However, though prices may be inching upwards, budget travelers in the U.S. hoping to make their European vacation come true don't have to fret too much yet. The good news is that many European destinations remain wallet-friendly, and it's still possible to score a fantastic flight deal from various cities in the U.S. to a European country. Of course, timing matters, as it dictates demand, but all in all there are a number of European countries that U.S. travelers can still get to without putting too big of a dent in their wallets. From architecturally stunning Portugal to "White Lotus"-famous Sicily in Italy, these European countries are the cheapest to fly to with some of the most fairly-priced activities.
Portugal
Portugal is a European destination filled with interesting history, stunningly vibrant architecture, and delicious food. In fact, Rick Steves names Lisbon, Portugal's capital city, as one of the best foodie destinations in the world. From North America, a number of cities have incredibly price-conscious airfare options to Lisbon, and many other destinations in the country as well. Your hard-earned dollars can go towards sightseeing and culinary experiences, rather than the plane ride over.
Flights from Houston to Lisbon in the late spring and fall, for example, can be found for as low as $310, while a flight originating in Montreal, Canada averages around $325, year-round. Portugal's flagship airline carrier, TAP Air Portugal, consistently runs flight promotions throughout the year, making it possible to find tickets to the country for cheaper than even traveling domestically in the U.S. Even without a flight deal, airfare ranges from $490 to $900, when looking at New York to Lisbon. Considering that some destinations cost upwards of $1,000 to fly to from American cities, Portugal is still very much under the average.
Once in Portugal, there's a wealth of activities to choose from. Lisbon, of course, is a the epicenter of culture and cuisine in the country, with a world-famous food market and a number of historic sites to visit. But if you're looking for an underrated Portuguese coastal city, consider heading to the coast line to visit the authentic seaside villages and towns that dot the shore. Some towns, like Santa Luzia, are known for its pristine beaches, while Sagres is a surfing haven. For budget-minded travelers, hostels throughout Portugal average €25 a night for a shared room, while train tickets usually start at around $25 per passenger.
Czech Republic
Many countries in Central and Eastern Europe are quite budget-minded destinations for travelers looking for a decent flight deal, but the Czech Republic is among the best for your wallet with year-round flights averaging around $320. Compared to neighbors Austria and Hungary, the Czech Republic edges out flight prices from anywhere between $30 to $50 per ticket. A flight from Washington D.C. to Prague, for instance, can be purchased for as low as $300 depending on your travel season. Summer is an excellent time to visit the country due to the warmer weather and a number of local outdoor experiences, like the famous Prague beer gardens, come to life. If that sounds like something you'd enjoy, prices in August to visit Prague from New York average as low as $425 round trip.
Prague and the Czech Republic as a whole offer a whole roster of interesting activities for travelers, regardless of season, and if you're able to score a cheap flight deal, then that's all the more budget you have to spend on those experiences. Karlovy Vary, for example, is an underrated Czech destination that offers fairytale-like, medieval architecture (including a hilltop castle!), some light hiking, and ancient thermal hot spring spa facilities. It is possible to get around the country on a wallet-friendly itinerary too — the Czech Republic has an extensive and connected rail system, and major towns and cities have sophisticated bus networks. A three-day public transportation pass in Prague, for instance, costs about $15.
Greece
Greece is a European getaway favorite, with popular, Instagrammable destinations that include the Greek island as well as its capital city of Athens. It is, of course, a history buff's playground, with historic temples and ruins strewn throughout the cities and countryside. However, it is equal parts history lesson come to life, and seaside, Mediterranean getaway for beach lovers and those who love to relax by the water.
With flights averaging $340 from origin cities across the U.S., some lucky travelers can even find deals for as low as $320 from east coast cities like Boston. Shoulder season (the time between an offseason and peak season) is the perfect time to visit the country, particularly if you're hoping to head to the Greek islands. The weather is less harsh in the spring and headed into autumn, and there will be less tourists from other parts of continental Europe to reckon with. During that time period, you can expect to score some respectable deals, like a Atlanta to Athens flight from $455 in mid to late August.
While some may say that the Greek islands and Athens are overrated, and those travelers prefer under-the-radar Greek destinations, the islands and the capital city are among the best destinations in Greece to get your feet wet (pun intended) for traveling around the country. Budget travelers, in particular, will also revel at how inexpensive navigating the country can be, from couch surfing accommodations to inexpensive hostel and hotel options to a robust and cheap national bus system and casual dinners costing as low as €12 per person.
Italy
Italy is the charming, romantic destination of many honeymooners' dreams, and as luck would have it, it can also be affordable to travel to as well. While you can fly to various cities in the country for a relatively low cost — the capital city of Rome, and other favorites like Milan, among them — Sicily is the Italian destination with the most consistently cheap flight prices from the U.S. On average, travelers can expect to pay $360 to get to Catania, a town situated on the east coast of the island region. Catania is the perfect home base to explore other Sicilian towns, like Taormina (famous as a historic playground for aristocracy), and to visit Mount Etna, the island's illustrious volcano. Fans of "White Lotus" will love exploring the island that Season 2 featured, and though the television show positions the area as an incredibly luxurious (and expensive) destination, travelers can journey there for a wallet-friendly price too.
A flight from Philadelphia to Catania, for example, can be found for as low as $340, with May to June or September to October being the most optimal weather windows and money-conscious times to look. Travelers from the west coast of the U.S. can score some decent deals to Catania as well. Roundtrip flights from LAX throughout the summer, at the time of this writing, are averaging around $650 per person — a full $349 cheaper than normal and a steal when traveling from the west coast to Europe. Perhaps this is your opportunity to live out your "White Lotus" dreams? — well, without the drama, of course.