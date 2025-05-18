These Are The Cheapest European Countries To Fly To From The US

Europe has always held an allure for American and international travelers, and in 2024 alone over 22 million trips were recorded to Europe from the U.S. Travel has steadfastly increased to the continent since 2022, however, analysts say that there are signs that American travel to Europe is slowing down. With economic uncertainty looming, many Americans feel priced out of the destination. It isn't just perception either — in the year from summer 2023 to summer 2024, the average cost of a trip to Europe from the U.S. increased almost 7%. Plus, with new traveler "taxes" and immigration regulations like the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) and the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) in the U.K. taking effect, American travelers are feeling the pinch as costs are a little higher than they may have budgeted for when they first started planning their European getaway.

However, though prices may be inching upwards, budget travelers in the U.S. hoping to make their European vacation come true don't have to fret too much yet. The good news is that many European destinations remain wallet-friendly, and it's still possible to score a fantastic flight deal from various cities in the U.S. to a European country. Of course, timing matters, as it dictates demand, but all in all there are a number of European countries that U.S. travelers can still get to without putting too big of a dent in their wallets. From architecturally stunning Portugal to "White Lotus"-famous Sicily in Italy, these European countries are the cheapest to fly to with some of the most fairly-priced activities.