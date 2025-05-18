Halfway Between Austin And San Antonio Is Texas' Riverside Getaway For Floaters, Foodies, And Free Spirits
If you were looking for a Texas vacation that offered a riverside experience in the heart of the city, you might assume that the best bet is San Antonio's Riverwalk. However, some people consider it one of the most overrated tourist traps in the world, so you might want something different. Fortunately, you don't have to travel far for another riverside getaway that's perfect for floaters and foodies. Just about an hour north is the city of San Marcos.
Conveniently situated between San Antonio and Austin, San Marcos offers all the amenities and attractions of both cities but without the crowds or tourists. Plus, thanks to its abundance of water, you can escape the scorching Texas heat while sipping on a margarita or just getting an extra layer on your tan. So, if the idea of floating down a river and experiencing some of the best Texas food around, San Marcos should be at the top of your vacation itinerary.
What to expect when visiting San Marcos
If you look closely at the map of San Marcos, you'll notice a road named Aquarena Springs Drive. This name stems from an aquatic theme park that used to bring tourists far and wide to the city. The main draw was the real-life "mermaids," statues of which can still be found dotted around the area. San Marcos is even considered the "mermaid capital of Texas," with an annual festival to boot. Although Aquarena Springs closed in 1996, water-based activities are still a big part of San Marcos' tourism industry. Today, you can take a glass-bottom boat ride around the lake where the Springs used to stand, which is now part of Texas State University.
Alternatively, you can float down the San Marcos River. Tubing is hugely popular in Texas culture, and there are multiple companies (like Lions Club Tube Rental) from which you can rent tubes, depending on which part of the river you want to explore. You can float near downtown San Marcos, or escape the hustle and bustle of the city by going further south. Either way, make sure to bring plenty of sunscreen and liquids (water and/or cocktails) to sate your thirst.
If you don't like the water (or get tired of floating), you can explore the Wonder World Cave & Adventure Park. There, you can book a guided tour of a cave created by an earthquake, pet animals while riding a train, or stupefy your senses at the Anti-Gravity House. At the time of this writing, all-in-one tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for children.
Planning a trip to San Marcos
San Marcos is just about a 45-minute drive from one of the best airports in America for live music, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Because San Marcos is both a college and tourist-friendly town, there are many hotels within the city limits, so you shouldn't have any trouble finding lodging for your stay, no matter how long you plan to visit. In fact, if you have the time, you should check out all three cities (Austin, San Marcos, San Antonio) and experience hidden gems like the Tower of the Americas, San Antonio's iconic landmark offering skyline views.
If you're a fan of Tex-Mex cuisine, you'll be in heaven in San Marcos. Not only can you indulge in fabulous food, but most Tex-Mex spots also offer cocktails, beer, and live music for the ultimate Texas trifecta. Some must-visit locations in the city include La Chula on the Square, the Blind Salamander Cantina, and Herbert's Taco Hut. If you're in the mood for more Southern American food, you can check out Black's Barbecue, the Taproom, or Ivar's River Pub, which overlooks the river.
Shopping is another reason to put San Marcos on your list, especially if you want one-of-a-kind finds and souvenirs. If you start at The Square in the center of downtown, you can find unique storefronts along N LBJ Dr and N Guadalupe St.