Halfway Between Austin And San Antonio Is Texas' Riverside Getaway For Floaters, Foodies, And Free Spirits

If you look closely at the map of San Marcos, you'll notice a road named Aquarena Springs Drive. This name stems from an aquatic theme park that used to bring tourists far and wide to the city. The main draw was the real-life "mermaids," statues of which can still be found dotted around the area. San Marcos is even considered the "mermaid capital of Texas," with an annual festival to boot. Although Aquarena Springs closed in 1996, water-based activities are still a big part of San Marcos' tourism industry. Today, you can take a glass-bottom boat ride around the lake where the Springs used to stand, which is now part of Texas State University.

Alternatively, you can float down the San Marcos River. Tubing is hugely popular in Texas culture, and there are multiple companies (like Lions Club Tube Rental) from which you can rent tubes, depending on which part of the river you want to explore. You can float near downtown San Marcos, or escape the hustle and bustle of the city by going further south. Either way, make sure to bring plenty of sunscreen and liquids (water and/or cocktails) to sate your thirst.

If you don't like the water (or get tired of floating), you can explore the Wonder World Cave & Adventure Park. There, you can book a guided tour of a cave created by an earthquake, pet animals while riding a train, or stupefy your senses at the Anti-Gravity House. At the time of this writing, all-in-one tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for children.