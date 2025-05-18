A Unique Tourist Attraction In New Hampshire Is A Mine To Camp, Hike Scenic Trails, And Hunt For Gems

To visit Ruggles Mine, guests should plan on visiting Grafton, New Hampshire during the warmer summer months. The mine's website updates with its current status, but it is typically open for public exploration in the summer on Friday through Sunday. Getting to the mine in the sky does require a bit of a journey, as you'll head off route 4 and venture on Riddle Hill road, which becomes gravel and dirt as you get closer to the mountain top parking area. Once parked, you'll cascade through picturesque mountain vistas with old barns and cemeteries as reminders of the past near the mine site. While you can tent camp or stay in a self-contained RV, be warned that the mine area and mountain do not have hookups or camping facilities. While the Grafton area is limited on accommodations, there are nearby bed and breakfast style hotels a short drive away.

Once at the Ruggles Mine, it's time to explore and find gems. The cost to explore for the day is $30 per person, and you're welcome to take home whatever you can dig up. Shovels are the primary tools for use, but there is a strict policy against using hammers, chisels, or any power tools. Visitors can find everything from mica samplings to minerals like quartz and feldspar, and they often compliment the mine staff for assisting guests with finding the perfect rock or gem for a memento of the experience. While some visitors are underwhelmed by their haul of treasures, other visitors say it's a great playground for natural exploration, and the adventure to the mountain adds to the experience. No matter how you explore Ruggles Mine, it is undoubtedly one of the oldest landmarks to discover in New England.