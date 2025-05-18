A Unique Tourist Attraction In New Hampshire Is A Mine To Camp, Hike Scenic Trails, And Hunt For Gems
It's not often that a site formed over millions of years is open to the public for exploration, and once visitors arrive, there are treasures available for finding. The locale is known as Ruggles Mine, a unique parcel of land that sits at the top of Isinglass Mountain in the small town of Grafton, New Hampshire. Just south of one of New England's most romantic mountain ranges and about an hour's drive north from Concord, New Hampshire is where you'll find this fascinating place that sits on an igneous rock deposit producing valuable minerals. It's the sense of adventure and the opportunity at pay dirt that put this ancient landmark on the map.
While a 2019 sale closed the mine for several years to the public, this New Hampshire landmark reopened under new ownership in 2024. The goal was to revitalize the mining experience and continue hosting a classroom in nature for explorers from all over to unpack. Every guest will feel young at the 350 million-year-old Ruggles Mine, where it's finders keepers, but you'll have to work to uncover some of treasured minerals that lie on property.
The mine in the sky holds archaeological finds from millions of years ago
The Ruggles Mine was named for its founder, Sam Ruggles, who began mining for mica commercially in 1803. Mica is a powdery mineral that can be cut extremely thin, and it has a heat-resistant and translucent quality. The shimmery substance is often found in cosmetics, art supplies, soaps, pottery, and candles. Ruggles was a working mine until 1961, when it was purchased by the Wahlstrom family, who sought to turn this mountaintop mine into a tourist attraction. This led to a generation of explorers who ventured to chip away under the arches of Ruggles Mine in search of unique minerals like mica, quartz, and amethyst. After a sale to the state of New Hampshire fell through, the mine was closed to the public until its most recent revival in 2024.
Its current owner, Joe Bodge, is a prospector and miner himself. Since Bodge's purchase, he has been working on restoring this unique attraction for rock and gem lovers. "The mine in the sky," as it's dubbed, offers a mining experience to visitors who bring their own tools, and classroom trips and group events can be arranged through the mine website. The reaction of visitors who see the enormity of the mine and its caverns is a mixture of awe and wonder. The unique open-air feel of this mine is different from the traditionally darker settings, like the active mine in Bolivia or the salt mines hidden below a town in Kansas. Wandering through the mine arches and caverns, guests often remark on the magnificence of the mine's size and structure. There's even a unique pillar rock formation separating two cavern entrances. As you exit the caverns, sunlight shines through, and mountain views are around every corner.
How to explore Ruggles Mine for rare gems
To visit Ruggles Mine, guests should plan on visiting Grafton, New Hampshire during the warmer summer months. The mine's website updates with its current status, but it is typically open for public exploration in the summer on Friday through Sunday. Getting to the mine in the sky does require a bit of a journey, as you'll head off route 4 and venture on Riddle Hill road, which becomes gravel and dirt as you get closer to the mountain top parking area. Once parked, you'll cascade through picturesque mountain vistas with old barns and cemeteries as reminders of the past near the mine site. While you can tent camp or stay in a self-contained RV, be warned that the mine area and mountain do not have hookups or camping facilities. While the Grafton area is limited on accommodations, there are nearby bed and breakfast style hotels a short drive away.
Once at the Ruggles Mine, it's time to explore and find gems. The cost to explore for the day is $30 per person, and you're welcome to take home whatever you can dig up. Shovels are the primary tools for use, but there is a strict policy against using hammers, chisels, or any power tools. Visitors can find everything from mica samplings to minerals like quartz and feldspar, and they often compliment the mine staff for assisting guests with finding the perfect rock or gem for a memento of the experience. While some visitors are underwhelmed by their haul of treasures, other visitors say it's a great playground for natural exploration, and the adventure to the mountain adds to the experience. No matter how you explore Ruggles Mine, it is undoubtedly one of the oldest landmarks to discover in New England.