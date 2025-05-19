Pennsylvania's 'Victorian Secret' Is A Cute Storybook Borough Of Bubbling Springs And Historic Charm

It's always a treat to discover an under-the-radar Victorian-era town, no matter the destination. That's especially true in a place as deeply steeped in historic charm as Bellefonte. In fact, once you've set foot in downtown, you'll instantly feel as though you've gone back in time. Laid out in 1795 and incorporated in 1806, there's a bevy of historic treasures behind almost every corner.

Bellefonte is renowned for grand and remarkably well-preserved architecture dating back to the Victorian era, earning the borough's recognition on the National Register of Historic Places. Amble around and you'll notice ornate homes in the Queen Anne, Italianate, Gothic Revival, and Second Empire styles, some of which showcase eye-catching features like intricate woodwork, mansard roofs, and wraparound porches. Among the downtown's notable structures is the Centre County Courthouse, which has witnessed a bevy of renovations and significant court trials over its 220-year-history.

To really dig into history, even with your accommodations, stay at Reynolds Mansion, now a luxurious bed and breakfast, while you're in town or simply swing by to take a few photos of its stunning stone exterior. One reviewer on Tripadvisor was blown away by the property, giving it a perfect rating across all categories: "Spotlessly clean room and common areas. The mansion is absolutely gorgeous! Breakfast was delicious and plentiful. We enjoyed the soaking tub and fireplace in the Colonel's Green Room."