Pennsylvania's 'Victorian Secret' Is A Cute Storybook Borough Of Bubbling Springs And Historic Charm
Who says you can only experience Pennsylvania to the hilt in large cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh? The state is synonymous with charming small towns you may be missing out on, including one that boasts a Victorian main street and comes replete with vintage finds and eclectic shops. But perhaps the Commonwealth's most prized gem is the town of Bellefonte, with quaint boutiques, verdant parks, historic streetscapes, and a welcoming small-town vibe combining to create an almost fairy-tale-like atmosphere in the Allegheny Mountain region.
Bellefonte is only a 15-minute drive from Penn State University and within an hour's drive of towns like Lewisburg and Lock Haven. And with State College Regional Airport approximately 7 miles away, travelers have convenient access in and out of town. Among the borough's myriad draws are its Victorian architecture and stunning springs, which are sure to draw your eye whether you're a history buff or nature enthusiast. It's no wonder Bellefonte prides itself on being Central Pennsylvania's "Victorian Secret."
Admire Bellefonte's awe-inspiring architecture
It's always a treat to discover an under-the-radar Victorian-era town, no matter the destination. That's especially true in a place as deeply steeped in historic charm as Bellefonte. In fact, once you've set foot in downtown, you'll instantly feel as though you've gone back in time. Laid out in 1795 and incorporated in 1806, there's a bevy of historic treasures behind almost every corner.
Bellefonte is renowned for grand and remarkably well-preserved architecture dating back to the Victorian era, earning the borough's recognition on the National Register of Historic Places. Amble around and you'll notice ornate homes in the Queen Anne, Italianate, Gothic Revival, and Second Empire styles, some of which showcase eye-catching features like intricate woodwork, mansard roofs, and wraparound porches. Among the downtown's notable structures is the Centre County Courthouse, which has witnessed a bevy of renovations and significant court trials over its 220-year-history.
To really dig into history, even with your accommodations, stay at Reynolds Mansion, now a luxurious bed and breakfast, while you're in town or simply swing by to take a few photos of its stunning stone exterior. One reviewer on Tripadvisor was blown away by the property, giving it a perfect rating across all categories: "Spotlessly clean room and common areas. The mansion is absolutely gorgeous! Breakfast was delicious and plentiful. We enjoyed the soaking tub and fireplace in the Colonel's Green Room."
Sight Bellefonte's spectacular parks and spring-fed creek
If you sensed that the name Bellefonte might mean "beautiful fountain," you were on the right track — sort of. According to local lore, French statesman Charles Maurice de Talleyrand was so captivated by "la belle fonte" — the town's natural spring — that it eventually became the town's namesake. Though the origin of the borough's name continues to be hotly debated, there's no denying the beauty of 3.5-acre Talleyrand Park. The park's Big Spring which resides underground, feeds Spring Creek — the river that winds its way through town and adds to the scenic, storybook surroundings. Head to the creek for some kayaking or unwind at the George Grey Barnard Sculpture Garden. You might even catch a glimpse of a mallard or heron while you're at it.
If you are angling for a good catch, you're in luck — Spring Creek teems with brown trout that can grow to be 20 inches or larger. Without a doubt, nature lovers and adventurers alike will feel right at home in this Pennsylvania oasis. If time allows, there's plenty more to check out nearby. Nestled In Pennsylvania's Allegheny Mountains are several wonderful spots, including an artsy city full of scenic trails and historic streets.