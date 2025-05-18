Utah's Aspen-Filled National Forest Is An Underrated Area With Mountain Lakes And Awe-Inspiring Trails
Utah is filled with underrated state parks that offer stunning views and camping, and its national forests boast unique, colorful landscapes and scenic trails. It's time to add Fishlake National Forest, with its aspen-filled vistas, awe-inspiring trails, and pristine mountain lakes, to the list. The 1.5 million-acre forest's lush aspen canopy, rugged peaks, and serene waters present nature at its best, giving outdoor enthusiasts a worthwhile reason to visit this underrated Utah jewel. With over 3,000 miles of open roads for off-highway vehicles, travelers can spend days exploring the area's diverse landscape yet only see a fraction of its treasures. From imposing aspen trees to red rock deserts, Fishlake's 70 streams and 60 lakes reward exploration.
The forest's notable mountain lakes and rigorous hiking trails give visitors plenty to take in, and within that diverse mix, nature offers its own spectacular show. Aspen trees stand like silent sentinels around meadows and lakes, their thick canopy creating a cushion of foliage, broken through by jagged peaks for a visually arresting view. The "working forest" also serves a utilitarian purpose, providing water for surrounding communities, timber, and a place for grazing livestock. Hunters and fishermen also find plenty to keep themselves busy.
Salt Lake City International Airport, about 170 miles away, is Fishlake's closest major travel hub. On your drive to Fishlake National Forest, enjoy the scenic roads leading through the wooded area. Need a place to stay? The forest has two campsites: one at the Beaver Range District and the other at Fish Lake Basin. There are also cabin rentals, with the Aquarius Ranger Station and Gooseberry Administrative Site offering lodging in a range of prices. Bring your best hiking boots, camping gear if you plan to spend the night, and a camera with a decent lens.
Explore Fishlake's trails and eponymous body of water
Trails abound throughout Fishlake National Forest, and they aren't meant only for bipedal humans, as horses, ATVs, and cars can also traverse designated areas. Those looking to trek on foot can hit several trails and crossings. The Bullion Canyon Trail System, for example, has five treks that combine to create a 10-mile loop. Visitors who want the benefit of hitting a trail but need to relax their tired feet can find an alternative by using the park's renowned Paiute ATV Trail. The 275-mile loop traverses a sizable portion of the park, with 1,000 miles of ancillary trails that branch off its main artery. Grittier winter visitors can also enjoy over 100 miles of snowmobile trails.
Fish Lake, the forest's crown jewel body of water, is considered the gem of the Beehive State. Its 8,800 feet of elevation keeps midsummer temperatures bearable. Fishing enthusiasts should bring a rod and reel, as Utah's premier mountain lake gives visitors a chance to partake in some top-notch fishing — in case its name didn't give it away. The kokanee salmon, yellow perch, and rainbow trout that call the 120-foot-deep lake home offer a worthy catch.
If you want some solitude at the end of it all, you're in luck. The sheer size of the forest means much of it remains undeveloped and untouched by humans, allowing you to find primitive slices of nature where you can enjoy solitude and peace — especially if you utilize the best ways to completely unplug while on vacation.