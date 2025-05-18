Utah's Aspen-Filled National Forest Is An Underrated Area With Mountain Lakes And Awe-Inspiring Trails

Utah is filled with underrated state parks that offer stunning views and camping, and its national forests boast unique, colorful landscapes and scenic trails. It's time to add Fishlake National Forest, with its aspen-filled vistas, awe-inspiring trails, and pristine mountain lakes, to the list. The 1.5 million-acre forest's lush aspen canopy, rugged peaks, and serene waters present nature at its best, giving outdoor enthusiasts a worthwhile reason to visit this underrated Utah jewel. With over 3,000 miles of open roads for off-highway vehicles, travelers can spend days exploring the area's diverse landscape yet only see a fraction of its treasures. From imposing aspen trees to red rock deserts, Fishlake's 70 streams and 60 lakes reward exploration.

The forest's notable mountain lakes and rigorous hiking trails give visitors plenty to take in, and within that diverse mix, nature offers its own spectacular show. Aspen trees stand like silent sentinels around meadows and lakes, their thick canopy creating a cushion of foliage, broken through by jagged peaks for a visually arresting view. The "working forest" also serves a utilitarian purpose, providing water for surrounding communities, timber, and a place for grazing livestock. Hunters and fishermen also find plenty to keep themselves busy.

Salt Lake City International Airport, about 170 miles away, is Fishlake's closest major travel hub. On your drive to Fishlake National Forest, enjoy the scenic roads leading through the wooded area. Need a place to stay? The forest has two campsites: one at the Beaver Range District and the other at Fish Lake Basin. There are also cabin rentals, with the Aquarius Ranger Station and Gooseberry Administrative Site offering lodging in a range of prices. Bring your best hiking boots, camping gear if you plan to spend the night, and a camera with a decent lens.