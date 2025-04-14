Utah's Largest National Forest Boasts Unique Colorful Landscapes, Scenic Trails, And Thrilling Recreation

Dixie National Forest occupies a unique geographic region where the complex topography of the Great Basin meets the mighty Colorado River. The result is a magical, almost alien landscape with deep canyons, mountain peaks, forests, and even alpine lakes. Different areas of the park can have wildly different altitudes, with elevations ranging from 2,000 to over 11,000 feet. This means that Dixie National Forest boasts a diverse array of geographic and climate regions, which together offer a terrific smorgasbord of the best scenery in Utah.

Like most national forests, Dixie National Forest is divided into different ranger districts, each with its own unique attractions and recreational opportunities. The park's most famous area is likely its stunning Red Canyon. As per its name, Red Canyon is a breathtaking canyon system carved from the striking red rock soil indicative of the American Southwest. The canyon's spectacular scenery is further enhanced by the complex forest system decorating it, with gorgeous trees like Ponderosa Pines and Pinyon Junipers providing a green contrast to the bright red of the canyon's walls.

Standing alongside these lovely trees are the canyon's prominent rock formations, particularly the tall, rocky spires known as "hoodoos." Though not as well known, the hoodoos and other geological wonders of Red Canyon easily rival those at Utah's spectacularly vibrant paradise of Bryce Canyon National Park. By some accounts, the Red Canyon is the most photographed spot in all of Utah! Other scenic areas of Dixie National Forest include the prominent Boulder Mountain and the remote and rugged landscape of the Box-Death Hollow Wilderness. If you're not up for arduous backcountry hikes, Dixie's provocatively named Hell's Backbone Road offers a beautiful (though rustic) scenic driving route.