Utah's Largest National Forest Boasts Unique Colorful Landscapes, Scenic Trails, And Thrilling Recreation
When it comes to American national parks, Utah is in many ways the cream of the crop, at least within the famed Four Corner states of the American West. Utah's "Mighty Five" national parks are popular destinations for outdoor adventurers and road-trippers alike, with some of the National Park Service's most unique landscapes and attractions. From the iconic imagery of Arches National Park to Zion National Park's one-of-a-kind hotel tucked into the side of a red rock canyon, Utah's five national parks have opportunities few tourists can pass up. But Utah's landscape extends far beyond its amazing parks. Many alternate outdoor destinations in Utah provide equally impressive scenery without the large crowds and fees of national park visits. One superb example of this is Utah's underrated Dixie National Forest.
"National forests" like Dixie are large federal land preserves administered by the U.S. Forest Service rather than the National Park Service. Utah has several national forests, but Dixie is the largest, protecting about 2 million acres of land across southern Utah. These acres sit between some of Utah's best national park sites, and the sublime landscape extends into the national forest's borders. The result is an extraordinary park destination with the same scenic landscapes, trails, and recreational activities as Utah's Mighty Five, without the excessive crowds that can affect even the best national park sites.
Dixie National Forest rivals Utah's most famous outdoor attractions
Dixie National Forest occupies a unique geographic region where the complex topography of the Great Basin meets the mighty Colorado River. The result is a magical, almost alien landscape with deep canyons, mountain peaks, forests, and even alpine lakes. Different areas of the park can have wildly different altitudes, with elevations ranging from 2,000 to over 11,000 feet. This means that Dixie National Forest boasts a diverse array of geographic and climate regions, which together offer a terrific smorgasbord of the best scenery in Utah.
Like most national forests, Dixie National Forest is divided into different ranger districts, each with its own unique attractions and recreational opportunities. The park's most famous area is likely its stunning Red Canyon. As per its name, Red Canyon is a breathtaking canyon system carved from the striking red rock soil indicative of the American Southwest. The canyon's spectacular scenery is further enhanced by the complex forest system decorating it, with gorgeous trees like Ponderosa Pines and Pinyon Junipers providing a green contrast to the bright red of the canyon's walls.
Standing alongside these lovely trees are the canyon's prominent rock formations, particularly the tall, rocky spires known as "hoodoos." Though not as well known, the hoodoos and other geological wonders of Red Canyon easily rival those at Utah's spectacularly vibrant paradise of Bryce Canyon National Park. By some accounts, the Red Canyon is the most photographed spot in all of Utah! Other scenic areas of Dixie National Forest include the prominent Boulder Mountain and the remote and rugged landscape of the Box-Death Hollow Wilderness. If you're not up for arduous backcountry hikes, Dixie's provocatively named Hell's Backbone Road offers a beautiful (though rustic) scenic driving route.
Skip the crowds with Dixie's unforgettable outdoor recreation
Dixie National Forest sits in the epicenter of Utah's richest area for national parks and outdoor destinations. Parts of Dixie National Forest extend into the landscapes surrounding both Bryce Canyon and Capitol Reef National Parks, with the ever-popular Zion National Park and the wild Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument not too far beyond. This means that your adventure through Dixie National Forest can also include a jaunt through Bryce Canyon's legendary Navajo Loop and Queens Garden Trail or a stop at Capitol Reef's historic Gifford Homestead for some homemade pies and canyon views. These experiences come with fewer visitors than any of these national park sites, Dixie National Forest is a much quieter alternative that provides the same once-in-a-lifetime views without all the noise.
Within this much quieter setting, Dixie National Forest is also one of Utah's most underrated destinations for unforgettable outdoor recreation. The forest's numerous units contain miles upon miles of extraordinary hiking trails, ranging from short and easy scenic walks to much longer and more challenging wilderness treks. Dixie National Forest is also a great place for rock climbing, mountain biking, hunting, fishing, horseback riding, picnicking, and even OHV riding, depending on where you are in the park.
The one downside of Dixie National Forest's pristine wilderness is that it's not exactly close to major civilization centers (or major airports). If you're flying into the area, you're probably looking at a three-hour drive from Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport or a four-hour drive from Salt Lake City International Airport. But if you're staying overnight, Dixie National Forest has plenty of options for tent camping, RV camping, and even cabin rentals!